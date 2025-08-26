Police seek public’s help ID’ing 2024 Antioch homicide suspect

The public is asked to help identify a witness to the July 11, 2024, shooting death in Antioch. Photo source: Antioch PD

Victim Kevin Vandenbos shot at apartment complex on Wilbur Avenue

By Detective John Cox #5705, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s help in an ongoing homicide investigation. Kevin Vandenbos was shot and killed on July 11, 2024, at about 7:29 p.m. at 600 Wilbur Avenue in Antioch. (See related article)

When officers arrived, they located a male in the street near the center of the apartment complex suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Over the past year, detectives have conducted multiple interviews and reviewed forensic and digital evidence. They are still working to identify witnesses who were present during the incident.

Detectives are now seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the witness depicted in the attached surveillance screenshot. Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to contact Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or jcox@antiochca.gov.



2024 Antioch homicide suspect

