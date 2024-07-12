Man shot dead at Antioch apartment complex

By Lt. D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On July 11, 2024, at approximately 7:29 pm, Antioch police officers responded to the apartment complex located at 600 Wilbur Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 34-yearold male in the street near the center of the apartment complex suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Additional inquiries, tips or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or by email jcox@antiochca.gov.