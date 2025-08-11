This Saturday 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

W. 2nd, L, W. 4th and G Streets in historic downtown

The annual Hot August Cruise & Car Show will once again be held in Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown on W. 2nd, L, W. 4th and G Streets. and is open to the public from 5PM – 9 PM. See many beautiful classic cars and enjoy great music and food from all the Rivertown restaurants, which along with the stores will be open.

Come join the fun!

This family friendly free event is presented by Rivertown Merchants and Celebrate Antioch Foundation.



