The Houserockers. Photo source: City of Antioch

2nd of 3 on Thursday nights at Prewett Family Park along with the Foodie Crew food trucks

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Antioch’s annual free Summer Concert Series continues this Thursday, Aug. 14 with The Houserockers. Although entitled “Rhythms by the River” it isn’t in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown next to the river. Instead, this year, the performances are at Prewett Family Park in the Antioch Community Center Amphitheater at 4703 Lone Tree Way.

Elevate your concert experience with a delicious array of culinary delights, brought to you by Foodie Crew. Indulge your taste buds each Thursday with food options from all around the Bay Area. From savory to sweet, there’s something for every palate. Want to know the food options ahead of time? Visit www.foodiecrew.com.

About The Houserockers

The Houserockers are a 10-piece Rock & Soul band from Northern California that plays the greatest songs ever recorded. With a wailing 5-piece horn section and rock-solid rhythm section, we bring the timeless classics and today’s hits to life.

Winner of numerous Bay Area Best Band Awards (“Best Cover Band in the Bay Area” as winners of the KFOX Radio Last Band Standing contest, Best Local Band Los Gatan Magazine, Best Local Band and Best Cover Band Runner Up in San Jose Metro), The Houserockers are a Bay Area favorite – one of the hardest working and in demand bands for over 20 years.

They’re known for their eclectic, high energy, set lists that fuses rock, blues, funk, 60’s soul and R & B. From the music of The Rolling Stones to Bruno Mars, Earth, Wind & Fire to Cee Lo Green, Stevie Wonder to Bruce Springsteen, Hall & Oates to the Beatles, Van Morrison and much more, every performance turns into a house party with people dancing, singing, playing air guitar and having a great time.

The Houserockers are: Paul Kent – Guitar, Vocals; Nick Chargin – Keyboards, Vocals; Chris Beveridge – Bass, Vocals; Mike McWilliams – Trumpet; Al Gonzalez – Trumpet;Jon Hassan – Baritone Sax; George Brandau – Drums; Paul Degen – Sax, Flute; Mark Proudfoot – Trombone

Bill Tasto – Sound Engineer; andDave Byron – Guitar, Vocals.

For more information about the band visit svhouserockers.com.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



