CHP distributes over $35 million to fight impaired driving

Photo by CHP

Antioch PD, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Dep’t among 148 Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program recipients

CCC Sheriff Forensic Services Division will use funds for toxicology crime lab

By Tami Grimes, CHP Public Information Officer

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) today announced more than $35 million in grant funding to 148 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“As the legal cannabis market continues to grow, so do the state’s efforts to ensure Californians are recreating responsibly. By supporting the organizations that enforce and amplify our laws on the ground, we can keep everyone safer,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The grants from Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, assigned the CHP the responsibility of administering grants for education, prevention and enforcement programs aimed at helping communities tackle impaired driving. Additionally, funds are available for crime laboratories that conduct forensic toxicology testing. The funding for these grants comes from a tax on the sale of cannabis and cannabis products in California.

“This funding represents a major step forward in our ongoing mission to save lives and prevent impaired driving,”said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “With over $35 million going to nearly 150 public safety partners across the state, we’re expanding our reach like never before. These resources will help those on the frontlines keep California’s roads safer for everyone.”

These funds will go towards a variety of activities. One hundred twenty-six recipients of law enforcement grants will use the funding to combat impaired driving in their communities, including Antioch, Danville, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond and San Ramon Police Departments. The funds will also support drug recognition evaluator training to improve the identification of drug-impaired drivers, as well as public outreach campaigns, including educational presentations and community events.

Eleven recipients of education grants will use the funds to inform local communities about impaired driving laws while highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Seven recipients of two-year toxicology crime laboratory grants, including the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department Forensic Services Division, will use the funds to eliminate backlogs in analyzing forensic science evidence and to purchase or upgrade laboratory equipment to enhance testing capabilities.

Four recipients of two-year medical examiner’s and coroner’s office grants will use the funds to improve and advance data collection in cases involving driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

With the passage of Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate, and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA), California voters mandated the state set aside funding for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to award grants to local governments and qualified nonprofit organizations, as described in Revenue and Taxation Code Section 34019(f)(3)(B).

The Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program marks an important step toward reducing impaired driving crashes, increasing public awareness surrounding the dangers of impaired driving, and making California’s roadways a safer place to travel.

The application process for future grant funding is expected to reopen in early 2026. More information is available on the CHP website at CHP’s Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



2025-26 CHP Tox Crime Lab Grant Recipients





2025-26 CHP LE Grant Recipients

