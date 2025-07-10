Antioch Police release video, identify man from officer involved shooting death

Video screenshots of body-worn camera of officer involved shooting of knife-wielding suspect, David Bahrami as he ran toward officers and after he was shot with both lethal and non-lethal rounds showing him still holding a knife. Source: Antioch Police Department

26-year-old David Bahrami had threatened to kill neighbor, rushed officers with knife

Crisis Response Team could not be dispatched to scene

By Acting Lt. Whitaker # 6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

David Bahrami in a photo posted on his Facebook page on Sept. 17, 2024.

As previously reported, on June 30th at 7:15 a.m., Antioch police officers were dispatched to the 3800-block of Osprey Drive after a man called police dispatch and stated he wanted to kill his family. The City’s Crisis Response Team, which deals with mental health crisis calls, could not be dispatched due to previous safety concerns flagged at this location during prior incidents.

Officers tried to contact the caller’s family but were unsuccessful. While officers were gathering information and establishing a plan, a phone call was made to the man, 26-year-old David Bahrami, in an effort to de-escalate the situation and establish contact with his family. Bahrami refused to allow officers to speak with his family and instead made additional threats to kill his neighbor.

During the call, officers positioned themselves on the street corner to create distance and requested Bahrami to come to the end of the street to speak with them. When Bahrami was visible to officers, he was ordered to stop and get on the ground. In response, Bahrami removed a large knife from his waist band and attempted to flank officers before charging directly at them.

A home security camera video screenshot shows a red circle indicating the knife Bahrami removed from his pants as Antioch Police Officers stand at a distance on June 30, 2025. Source: Antioch PD

Despite the deployment of less-lethal munitions, Bahrami continued advancing on officers while holding the knife. Officers discharged their service weapons, striking Bahrami. Officers on scene rendered aid until paramedics staged nearby arrived and took over care; however, Bahrami was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave per department policy. The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau is investigating this incident in partnership with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, pursuant to the Contra Costa County Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident Protocol.

A home security camera video screenshot shows Bahrami running toward Antioch Police Officers and beginning to lift his hands before being shot near his house on Osprey Drive on June 30, 2025. Source: Antioch PD

The Antioch Police Department is currently developing an in-depth, detailed release of information, to include body-worn camera footage, neighborhood surveillance footage, and evidence related to the investigation. A critical incident overview video is linked below.

Refer to critical incident video link:

English – https://youtu.be/2cxJ7Z1izMM (WARNING: Graphic scenes of shooting and language). Español – https://youtu.be/EI028-WqUHk

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information regarding the incident, is encouraged to contact Detective Cox at (925) 779-6866 or via email: jcox@antiochca.gov or by calling the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6926.



