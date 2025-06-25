Sign-ups for Antioch July 4th Dunk Tank Fundraiser end June 27

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Sign-ups for the July 4th Dunk Tank Fundraiser are open until Thursday, June 27 and there’s no better way to make a splash than raising money for a fantastic cause! Every dollar raised goes towards our RECREATION FEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS.

Not interested in sitting in the tank? You can still show support with a donation which gives you a chance to sink our sitter!

You’ll find the Dunk Tank located in the Kids Zone!

Come by to cheer on our throwers and volunteers as we raise money to provide recreational opportunities for our communities.

For more info visit: https://antiochca.gov/fc/recreation/special-events/dunk-tank-2025.pdf.



Antioch July 4th Events Map





Antioch July 4th 2025 Dunk Tank Sign Ups

