Former Antioch cop sentenced to 7 years in prison for civil rights violation, falsification of records, wire fraud

Former Antioch Police Officer Morteza Amiri was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday, June 24, 2025. Photo: Antioch PD

Morteza Amiri guilty of using excessive force against an individual, college degree pay raise scheme

Part of Investigation into 10 Current, Former Antioch, Pittsburg Police Officers and Employees

By U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of California

OAKLAND – Former Antioch police officer Morteza Amiri was sentenced today to 84 months in federal prison for violating the civil rights of an individual through excessive force, falsifying records related to that violation, and participating in a scheme to obtain pay raises from the Antioch Police Department for a university degree he paid someone else to obtain. The sentence was handed down by Senior U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, who presided over two trials that resulted in Amiri’s convictions for these crimes.

In August 2024, following a four-day trial, a jury found Amiri, 34, guilty of one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the fraudulently-obtained degree scheme. Thereafter, in March 2025, following eight-day trial, a jury found Amiri guilty of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of falsification of records in connection with a July 2019 arrest. Amiri was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals on March 18, 2025, and has remained in federal custody since then. (See related articles here and here)

“Amiri misused his police dog to inflict unnecessary and excessive force against a victim and cheated his way into a pay raise. These crimes are appalling in themselves, but even more so that they were committed by a police officer. With this sentence, Amiri is now being held to account for his multiple betrayals of the public trust,” said United States Attorney Craig H. Missakian.

“Amiri betrayed the public’s trust, abused his authority, and violated the civil rights of a person he was sworn to protect. His actions undermine the integrity of law enforcement and erode public confidence. Today’s sentence sends a clear message: no badge is a shield from accountability. The FBI remains steadfast in its mission to protect the civil rights of all people and to hold those who abuse their power accountable under the law,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani.

Amiri was previously employed as a police officer with the Antioch Police Department. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial in March 2025, Amiri, a K-9 handler, deployed his K-9 to bite even when it was not necessary. On July 24, 2019, Amiri pulled over and stopped a bicyclist identified as A.A., who, according to Amiri, did not have his bicycle light on. Amiri approached A.A., punched and took the victim to the ground, and then called for his K-9 to bite the victim. As a result, A.A. sustained injuries. At the time, Amiri was accompanied by a police officer with a neighboring agency as a ride-along, and that officer assisted with the deployment of the K-9. Afterwards, Amiri shared pictures of the victim’s wounds with other Antioch police officers. One officer responded, “Yeah buddy good boy,” referring to the K-9, and “Lol you bit [A.A.].” In response to a question from another officer about what cut the dog’s face, Amiri responded, “that’s a piece of the suspect’s flesh lol.”

Amiri later wrote to the officer who accompanied him on the ride-along, “you got to see [the K-9] in action lol,” and stated that detectives got the victim “a 45 day violation and we are gonna leave it at that so i don’t go to court for the bite. Easy,” referring to the victim going into custody for a parole/probation violation. Amiri then falsified a police report of the incident, stating that one of the reasons he deployed his K-9 was because he was alone, when instead the ride-along police officer was with him at the time and had helped Amiri deploy the K-9.

Separately, the evidence presented at the trial in August 2024 showed that the City of Antioch and City of Pittsburg’s Police Departments offered reimbursements toward higher education tuition and expenses, along with pay raises and other financial incentives upon completion of a degree. Instead of completing higher education coursework on their own, Amiri and his co-conspirators hired someone to complete entire courses on their behalf at an online university to secure a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Amiri and his co-conspirators then represented they had taken those courses and earned the degrees from the university when requesting reimbursements and/or financial incentives from their police department employers. They were in turn paid additional financial incentives, calculated as percentages of their salaries, while they remained employed by their police departments.

In addition to the prison term, Judge White also sentenced Amiri to three years of supervised release and ordered Amiri to pay restitution in the amount of $3,180 to victim A.A. and $10,526 to the City of Antioch.

The case is being prosecuted by the National Security & Special Prosecutions Section and the Oakland Branch of the United States Attorney’s Office. This prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

These charges against Amiri were brought as part of an investigation into the Antioch and Pittsburg police departments that resulted in multiple charges against 10 current and former officers and employees of these two police departments for various crimes ranging from the use of excessive force to fraud. The status of these cases, all of which are before Senior U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is below:

Case Name and Number Statute(s) Defendant (Bold: multiple case numbers) Status Fraud 23-cr-00264 18 U.S.C. §§ 1349 (Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud; 1343 (Wire Fraud) Patrick Berhan Sentenced to 30 months custody, 2 years supervised release concurrent with 24-cr-157 on 9/5/24 Morteza Amiri Sentenced to 84 months custody, 3 years supervised release concurrent with 23-cr-269 on 6/24/25 Amanda Theodosy a/k/a Nash Sentenced to 3 months custody, 3 years supervised release 11/15/24 Samantha Peterson Sentenced to time served, 3 years supervised release 4/24/24 Ernesto Mejia-Orozco Sentenced to 3 months custody, 3 years supervised release on 9/19/24 Brauli Jalapa Rodriguez Sentenced to 3 months custody, 3 years supervised release on 10/25/24 Obstruction 23-cr-00267 18 U.S.C. §§ 1519 (Destruction, Alteration, and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations); 1512(c)(2) (Obstruction of Official Proceedings); 242 (Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law) Timothy Manly Williams Pleaded guilty 11/28/23, status conference 8/19/25 Anabolic Steroid Distribution 23-cr-00268 21 U.S.C. §§ 846 (Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Anabolic Steroids), 841(a)(1), and (b)(1)(E)(i) (Possession with Intent to Distribute Anabolic Steroids) Daniel Harris Pleaded guilty 9/17/24, status conference 8/19/25 21 U.S.C. §§ 846, 841(a)(1), and (b)(1)(E)(i) (Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Anabolic Steroids); 18 U.S.C.§ 1519 (Destruction, Alteration, and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations) Devon Wenger Convicted at trial 4/30/25, sentencing pending Civil Rights 23-cr-00269 18 U.S.C. §§ 241 (Conspiracy Against Rights), 242 (Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law); § 1519 (Destruction, Alteration, and Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations) Morteza Amiri Sentenced to 84 months custody, 3 years supervised release concurrent with 23-cr-264 on 6/24/25 18 U.S.C. §§ 241 (Conspiracy Against Rights), 242 (Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law) Eric Rombough Pleaded guilty 1/14/25, status conference 8/19/25 18 U.S.C. §§ 241 (Conspiracy Against Rights), 242 (Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law) Devon Wenger Trial 8/4/25 Anabolic Steroid Distribution 24-cr-00157 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(E)(i) (Possession with Intent to Distribute Anabolic Steroids) Patrick Berhan Sentenced to 30 months custody, 2 years supervised release concurrent with 23-cr-264 on 9/5/24 Bank Fraud 24-cr-00502 18 U.S.C. § 1344(1), (2) (Bank fraud) Daniel Harris Pleaded guilty 9/17/24, status conference 8/19/25

Updated June 24, 2025