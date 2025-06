Get ready to make a splash! Join us for a magical day filled with jump houses, games, face painting & more. Whether you’re enjoying the adventure or relaxing in the sun, this is one storybook event you won’t want to miss!

Time: 11 AM – 6 PM

Location: Antioch Water Park, 4701 Lone Tree Way

General Admission = ALL-DAY fun for all ages!

For tickets visit Antioch Water Park Admission.



Once Upon a Water Park