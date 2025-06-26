Congressman DeSaulnier to host Town Hall in Antioch June 30

Walnut Creek, CA – Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-10) announced today that he will host an in-person town hall on Monday, June 30th at 6:30 p.m. Topics to be covered include Mark’s views on the Trump Administration’s actions and our constitutional rights and the situation in the Middle East.

Town Hall

Monday, June 3o

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Antioch, CA

RSVP for Location

The event is RSVP only and capacity is limited. To reserve your spot or request special accommodations, visit https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp or call (925) 933-2660.

This will be Congressman DeSaulnier’s 235th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress in January 2015.



