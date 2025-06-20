New farmers’ market to open in Antioch’s Rivertown Sunday, June 22

By Warren Cox, Market Manager, California Farmers’ Market Assocation

Antioch CA…It’s here! The new Farmers’ Market in Antioch, in the middle of the Rivertown District in historic downtown, opens Sunday, June 22, 9am-1pm. Conveniently located in the parking lot at the corner of I Street and W. 3rd Street near City Hall, the market will host plenty of free nearby parking in several public lots within 2 blocks of the market.

Join us on Opening Day, Sunday June 22, where 25 truckloads of fresh produce from local family farms will gather featuring the famous super sweet white corn from Brentwood, tree- ripened apricots from Patterson, peaches and nectarines from Hughson, vine-ripe strawberries and organic vegetables from Hollister. Farm fresh eggs, Asian vegetables, freshly baked breads and pastries from Little Sky Bakery are sure to be a hit.

Opening Day highlights include a ribbon cutting with the Mayor Ron Bernal at 10am. Bring the children for kids’ crafts, balloon art, and live music. Customers can also Guess the Number of Cherries in the Giant Jar for a chance to win a Market Basket packed with $200 worth of goodies from the vendors.

“Our farm is thrilled to have a farmers’ market in Antioch every Sunday, opening just in time for our first pick of the sweet corn in Brentwood. Picked in the morning, we will bring a truck loaded to the brim” says Glenn Stonebarger of G&S Farms.

This market is made possible from the springtime volunteer work of dedicated community groups.

“Sunday mornings in Antioch are a perfect time to meet up with neighbors, celebrate good food, and access the bounty of our local harvest season in one place!” says Joy Motts, President, Celebrate Antioch Foundation one of the partners for the farmers’ market, along with the City of Antioch.

THIS LOCATION IS CERTIFIED BY THE COUNTY AGRICULTURAL COMMISSIONER, WHERE FARMERS OFFER FOR SALE ONLY THOSE FRUITS AND VEGETABLES THEY GROW THEMSELVES. IT IS OPERATED BY CALIFORNIA FARMERS’ MARKETS ASSOCIATION, SPONSORED BY CELEBRATE ANTIOCH FOUNDATION, AND HOSTED BY THE CITY OF ANTIOCH. FOR MORE INFO: @ANTIOCHFARMERSMKT, 800-806-FARM , CAFARMERSMKTS.COM.



