Grace Arms of Antioch to hold annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 21

Live music, spoken word, art, kids’ games, food and vendor booths at Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch

Grace Arms’ annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 21, 2025, will feature live performances from two headliners, Kevin Ross and Klassic Man & The Klique. Plus, Spoken Word Artist Arielle Deseré and Gospel Artist Evangelist Bean. In addition, the event will offer kids’ games, food and vendor booths from 12 Noon to 5:00 PM.

Ross is a dynamic force in modern R&B, seamlessly blending timeless soul with a fresh, contemporary flair. Klassic Man, known for capturing the highs and lows of love through his melodic voice and sensual style, the evening’s performance will speak to the soul and extend far beyond the close of the evening.

Spoken Word Artist Arielle Deseré is a poet and spoken word artist born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the HBCU, Norfolk State University and Master of Art in TV and Film from San Diego State University.

Gospel Artist Evangelist Bean. Growing up in the cold streets of Richmond and Oakland, Evangelist Bean has always envisioned himself gracing some of the same platforms as Fred Hammond, Kelly Price, Regina Bell and Bishop Paul Morton to name a few. Well, it is now safe to say, “Mission Accomplished”.

Event MC Mickel London is a prolific songwriter, producer, philanthropist and the founder of Music Medicine, a benefit concert & music event organization.

Presented by Grace Arms of Antioch and Makin Moves Motorcycle Club, and sponsored by Hilltop Ford Kia, East Bay Community Foundation, Rocketship Public Schools and Art by Angela.

All other details can be found on our website at www.gracearmsofantioch.org/juneteenth.

Grace Arms of Antioch a 5013c grass roots community organization needs your financial support.

Please contribute via the donate button to support not only our upcoming Juneteenth 2025 festival as well as the amazing programs we offer in the Contra Costa, CA area. You can make an impact, whether you contribute $5 or $500, every dollar helps.

Click the donate button to give today! Thank you for your support.

“We transform lives and elevate promise”



Grace Juneteenth 2025 promo

