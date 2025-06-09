Contra Costa Water District working to repair canal for $1 billion

The Contra Costa Water District Canal Replacement Project includes 20 miles of the waterway. Photo: CCWD

Lake Shasta is source of all water, Los Vaqueros Reservoir will not be expanded, CoCoTax members learn

By Allen D. Payton

During the Contra Costa Taxpayers Association Members and Leaders monthly luncheon in May, Contra Costa Water District Board President, Ernesto Avila provided an update on the district’s current work and plans. They include repairing 20 of the 48-mile canal at a cost of $1 billion, keeping water rates as low as possible and expanding service to keep up with growth.

The district includes the Central County cities and communities of Martinez, Pleasant Hill, Concord, Clayton, Pacheco, Clyde, Port Costa and portions of Walnut Creek, and in East County, the cities and communities of Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley, Bay Point, and portions of Brentwood.

CCWD Board President Ernesto Avila provides an update during the CoCo Taxpayers Association luncheon on May 23, 2025. Photo: Allen D. Payton

Half of the district’s water is provided to treated water customers and the other half to raw water customers, Avila stated and then spoke about ensuring adequate “water supply during disasters such as fire and earthquake emergencies.”

“When PG&E outages occur all of our tanks go full,” he shared. “Water only stays sweet for six to seven days to meet the water quality requirements of the state.”

“Lake Shasta is where we get all of our water from through the Central Valley Project,” he continued. “It’s currently 94% full.”

The district owns Los Vaqueros Reservoir for storage, which is currently 93% full. But “we can’t just draw water whenever we want,” Avila stated. “All of our intakes are screened to protect fish.”

“We are out of our drought,” Avila added. However, “during the drought there were no constraints on water supply for development and growth.”

Source: CCWD

Canal Replacement Program

There have been “landslides on the west side of the canal and repairs can cost millions,” he stated and spoke of the district’s “Canal Replacement Program” which will cost “$1 billion”.

“Nobody likes to raise rates,” Avila continued. “We’ve replaced four miles, so far and have 16 miles to go. It will be a pipeline”

Asked what happens to the pipe during an earthquake he said, “If it’s an older pipe, it will probably crack. We’re looking at a very ductile pipe that can move easily.”

Water Supply

Avila then spoke about providing enough water to meet the demands of residential growth including “redevelopment of the Concord Naval Weapons station” where “15,000 homes” are projected to be built.

“Ten percent of the district’s water is provided through recycling,” he stated. “We want to bump that up to fifteen percent.”

Budget & Water Costs to Users

“Energy costs have been the greatest increases from 2020 to 2024, medical coverage is second greatest,” he shared. Those are followed by “pension and OPEB (other post employee benefit) liabilities.”

“The average customer spends about $3.00 per day for water,” Avila stated. “The cost is 1.3 cents per gallon per day.”

He compared that to EBMUD rates which are at 2.0 cents per gallon.

Contra Costa Water District Production Costs. Source: CCWD

According to the slide show from his presentation, costs to the district for water production include the following:

INVESTMENTS IN INFRASTRUCTURE – Pipeline Renewal, Canal Replacement, Water Treatment Plant Upgrades;

PURCHASED WATER

WATER SUPPLY AND RESOURCE PROTECTION – Water Supply Planning, Watershed Management, Recreation;

SYSTEM OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE – Water Treatment, Water Delivery, Leak Inspection and Repair;

ADMINISTRATION – Human Resources, Safety, Accounting and Payroll;

CUSTOMER CARE – Customer Service, Billing, Water Efficiency Support, and Public Affairs; and

COMMUNITY EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT K-12 Water Education and Field Trips, and Internships.

The district has an AAA Bond Rating which keeps interest costs on bonds down, Avila shared.

He was then asked about “money going to DEI programs. I this something you should be doing anymore?” Avila responded, “there are three employees dedicated to it. There are 317 employees which is 30-40% of the budget We have one person in Human Resources dedicated to it. We have a $200 million per year budget. Not even one percent is dedicated to it.”

“It’s about trying to enhance the culture for our employees to work together better,” he added. “We review it every six months. Our Master Plan is on the website.”

Asked about “EPA clean water requirements getting tougher each year” Avila spoke about “unfunded mandates we have to comply with. We work with various associations and collaborate on a national level as regulations are mostly at the federal level.”

“Our biggest concern is the issue of diminishing return on conservation,” he explained. “During the drought, people in our area reduced use by 25 percent while Southern California only reduced 2-3 percent.”

According to the chart in Avila’s presentation total water use has actually decreased over the past 17 years even though the population has significantly increased.

Source: CCWD

No Los Vaqueros Capacity Increase Due to Too Much Cost and Regulation, Offline for Too Long

Asked about increasing capacity at Los Vaqueros, Avila said, “The district spent $10 million on raising the…reservoir, for a cost/benefit analysis funded by the state. It was over subscribed with more customer demand than supply, 250,000 versus 120,000 acre feet.”

“But with so many constraints on pumping water into the reservoir, demand dropped to 50,000 acre feet then to zero,” he continued. “The cost increase with inflation went from $800 million to $1.6 billion, mainly from more material and labor cost increases, plus, engineering costs.”

Finally, Avila shared, “Los Vaqueros Reservoir would have had to be offline for six to seven years. It just wasn’t viable. They knew that, going in. The issue was negotiating supply from EBMUD and others” who “couldn’t guarantee any water.”

He also spoke about future supply including the proposed offstream Sites Reservoir project west of Colusa in the Sacramento Valley.

“In California, for every one million acre-feet of storage, there is eight to nine acre-feet of surface storage,” Avila stated.

Finally, in response to a question, he said, “Water from a canal behind a house is not grandfathered in if the home is sold.”

CoCoTax June Luncheon

