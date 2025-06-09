City of Antioch to hold annual Juneteenth Celebration June 19

Williamson Ranch Park | 4pm-8pm | Cost: FREE

Featuring performances by headliner Grammy-nominated Shanice and Golden State Warriors performance band Universal Soul

Celebrate freedom, culture and community right here at home! Join us for Antioch’s fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 19th at Williamson Ranch Park from 4-8 PM, featuring a special headlining performance by Shanice! Enjoy live music, local vendors, food, and powerful moments of history and heritage. From history booths to rides and games to domino and double dutch tournaments, there will be plenty to keep the entire family entertained! Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets!

Headliner: Shanice

Shanice Wilson is a Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, and dancer. She had the Billboard hit singles “I Love Your Smile” and “Silent Prayer” in 1991 and “Saving Forever for You” in 1993. In 1999, Shanice scored another hit song with “When I Close My Eyes“, which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is recognized for her coloratura soprano voice and her ability to sing in the whistle register.[4]

Shanice was age nine when she appeared in a Kentucky Fried Chicken commercial with jazz vocalist Ella Fitzgerald.[4] In 1984, she was part of the regular cast in the first thirteen episodes of the children’s program Kids Incorporated. Shanice competed on Star Search at age eleven and later signed with A&M Records.[5]

In addition to singing, Shanice is also an actress, first appearing in “Rock Enroll”, a season five episode of Family Matters.[12] In 2001, she made a guest appearance as a singer on her husband Flex’s TV show, One on One. That same year, she starred in the TV movie One Special Moment,[13] an adaptation of Brenda Jackson‘s 1998 novel of the same name.

In 1997, Shanice became the first Black performer to star in the role of Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway.[14] In 2011, she joined Niecy Nash and Frenchie Davis for the 21st Annual “Divas Simply Singing” HIV/AIDS charity event.[15] Shanice and her husband, Flex, also starred in the reality show Flex & Shanice, which premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network on November 1, 2014.

She is currently starring as Michelle Obama in the Broadway musical “44,” the Obama musical, and has her own lipstick line, called Smile by Shanice.

She is currently performing all over the USA and the world and working on new music as well.

Universal Soul

Universal Soul is one of the Golden State Warriors’ favorites (that plays during home games at Chase Center in San Francisco). The band’s name is inspired by their desire to provide music that resonates with all GSW audiences and fans everywhere.

The band consists of four dynamic musicians: Dante “Taz” Roberson, Eddie Minniefield, Michael “Tiny” Lindsay, and George Epps. Their substantial experience and versatility have allowed them to tour and share the stage with artists Eric Benet, Cameo, Gavin DeGraw, Anthony Hamilton, Joe, Kem, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Shawn Raiford, Tank, Too Short, and Tony! Toni! Tone! and many more. The band’s musical influences and style are infused with funk, jazz, pop, rock, and classic R&B. This unique fusion creates a “Universal” sound that is both nostalgic and fresh.

Their high-energy performances and ability to connect with the crowd have made them a fan favorite at Chase Center. They have become an integral part of the overall game day experience for GSW fans, adding an extra level of excitement and entertainment to each home game. Universal Soul’s dedication to providing top-notch musical entertainment for GSW fans has solidified their reputation as one of the premier performance bands in the NBA. With their infectious energy and undeniable talent, Universal Soul continues to captivate audiences and enhance the overall game day experience for GSW fans.

Thank you to our sponsors: Republic Services, All Phase Brokers, Metz Entertainment Group, Ironworkers Family Health and Marathon Health.

Learn more about Antioch’s Juneteenth Celebration when you visit antiochca.gov/juneteenth.

