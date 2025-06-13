Antioch High says farewell to 340 Class of 2025 graduates

A few members of the Antioch High Class of 2025 graduates toss their caps into the air to celebrate at Eells Stadium on Wednesday morning, June 11, 2025. Photos by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

The 340 graduates of the Antioch High School Class of 2025 – smaller than in recent years – were celebrated inside Eells Stadium on Wednesday morning, June 11, 2025. They entered the field to the traditional sound of Pomp and Circumstance. The Presentation of Colors was provided by the U.S. Marines Color Guard and the National Anthem, known as “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played over the loudspeakers as all in attendance stood at attention out of respect to begin the ceremony.

Principal John Jimno and ASB President Fifita Grewe lead the Class of 2025 into Eells Stadium for the graduation ceremony.

Fifita Grewe, Associated Student Body President “for the second year in a row” – she pointed out, was the first to speak to the graduates and audience.

“To all my family and friends, and boyfriend, of course, thank you for being my biggest cheerleaders. I love you all,” she stated. “We are celebrating the beginning of a new journey. High school was definitely not easy. But with the support…I was able to push through.”

The U.S. Marines Color Guard and ASB President Fifita Grewe stand at attention for the National Anthem before speaking to her fellow graduates.

Grewe was also Homecoming Queen and the 2023 Antioch Youth of the Year.

“Don’t wait until all the good times are just good memories. Enjoy them now,” Grewe encouraged her fellow classmates. “It’s never a good-bye. It’s see you later.”

Principal Jimno speaks to the graduates.

Principal John Jimno welcomed everyone to the commencement ceremony and introduced the other student speakers.

Salutatorian Grace Fung spoke of her grandmother who did not get an education because it was not allowed for females.

She also spoke of her parents who are both deaf “living in a silent world.”

Many of the graduates decorated their caps with special messages.

Fung then asked her classmates, “Who’s ready to jump into the end portal with me?” making a reference to the Minecraft online game.

“The game doesn’t end here,” she stated. “I thought high school was the end game. Life is not a linear path. Life doesn’t end here. This is only the first of many…battles we will face.”

“Twenty years from now you’ll be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than the things you did to,” Fung encouraged the graduates. “This is only the beginning.”

Class Salutatorian Grace Fung (left) and Valedictorian Zack Gregson (right) share their thoughts with the graduates.

Class Valedictorian, Zack Gregson, spoke next, saying, “You all challenged me to grow as a student but also as a person. The connections I made at this school made it more memorable.”

He then spoke briefly in Spanish which was met with a round of applause.

“Over the past four years we’ve changed both externally and in character,” he continued. “We’ve been fortunate enough to call this school our home.”

“Discipline was the quiet force that brought us all to this stage today. It’s the difference between wishing and doing,” Gregson stated. “We’re here because we kept going. That’s something to be proud of. Let’s take the same discipline and courage with us. Keep showing up. Keep moving forward.”

He spoke in Spanish, again and then ended with, “Congratulations, everyone. We earned this. We’ve already proven we could do hard things. Now let’s do great ones.”

The graduates received their diplomas from School Board Trustee Dee Brown (left) and Board President Antonio Hernandez (right) on stage at Eells Stadium.

Principal Jimno then offered his thoughts saying, “It is an honor and privilege to stand before this graduating class. It’s been so fun to watch you grow and come together as a class.”

“One thing that stands out about this class is your service to others,” he stated. “You have truly inspired me.”

Graduates celebrate receiving their diplomas on Wednesday, July 11, 2025.

Interim Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne then offered the official acceptance of the Class of 2025, having met all the state and district requirements for graduation.

Antioch School Board Area 5 Trustee Mary Rocha offered a few words, as well, and reminded the graduates, “you’ll always be a Panther and bleed black and gold.”

The class members then received their diplomas from Trustee Dee Brown and Board President Antonio Hernandez as they crossed the stage to the cheers of friends and family.

Senior Class President Aeowynne Magototo offered Closing Remarks and led her classmates in the turning of the tassels. She’ll be attending UC Davis in the fall.

The AHS Class of 2025 graduates turn their tassels under the leadership of Class President Aeowynne Magototo.

“Wow. High school is over on a random Wednesday morning,” she said with a chuckle.

Magtoto spoke of her parents, “Emigrating me and my sisters to America” and then spoke briefly in her native Filipino language of Tagalog.

“I want you to take this chance to reflect,” she continued. Referring to the graduates’ shared experience during COVID Magtoto said, “We went from online screens to wearing masks. We were lucky to have all four years on campus.”

“Life isn’t a fairy tale. Tender bruises, growing pains have shaped me into the person I am today,” she stated.

“We are young and wild. There’s nothing stopping us,” Magtoto implored her classmates. “Don’t forget to live in the moment of ‘alwaysness’. We’ve waited our entire lives for this moment.”

She then led the graduates in the turning of the tassels on their graduation caps signifying the completion of the ceremony. A very few tossed their caps into the air to celebrate, and they exited the stadium to the sounds of Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration”, as family and friends met their graduates on the field and surrounding Mike Hurd Track.

See video of the entry procession on the Antioch Herald Facebook page.

Congratulations to the Antioch High School Class of 2025!



AHS 2025 grad Nat’l Anthem & ASB Pres





AHS 2025 grad toss caps





AHS 2025 grad tassels Class Pres





AHS 2025 grad student speakers





AHS 2025 grad processional





AHS 2025 grad diplomas 2





AHS 2025 grad diplomas 1





AHS 2025 grad Class & Jimno

