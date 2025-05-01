Get your unwanted documents shredded at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1360 East Tregallas Road, Antioch on Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will raise funds for scholarships and other charitable purposes coordinated by the church’s Endowment Committee.

Through its endowment, the church has given scholarships to students pursuing college degrees as well as continuing education opportunities such as gaining teacher certification. It has also given a grant to support training school tutors, said Eileen Blumhardt-Butler, chair of the endowment committee.

The endowment has provided a grant to a childcare center to enhance art education. A teacher received a grant to purchase microscopes for her middle school classroom

“These grants are a way our church can share God’s love with the community,” Blumhardt-Butler said.

St. John’s Lutheran Church has Sunday School and services at 9 a.m. on Sundays. stjohnsantioch.org.



stjohsshreddingsocial

