BAC Community Bank CEO appointed to bankers’ association Safety and Soundness Committee

By Josef Britschgi, Marketing & Communications Administrator, BAC Community Bank

Stockton, CA – The Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) has announced the appointment of Dante Tosetti, CEO of BAC Community Bank, to its Safety and Soundness Committee. Tosetti will help shape national policy positions and advocate for the vital role community banks play in strengthening local economies.

Tosetti’s appointment ensures that the voices of community banks, businesses, and residents across California’s Central Valley and San Francisco Bay Area are represented in national discussions on banking policy and regulation.

“Community banks are the heartbeat of Main Street, driving local economies and forging lasting relationships with consumers and small businesses,” said Tosetti. “I’m honored to represent the Central Valley and Bay Area as I contribute to ICBA’s mission — ensuring community banks have a strong voice in policy discussions and access to tools that strengthen their service to local communities.”

In this leadership role, Tosetti will:

Advocate for community banking interests at the national level.

Promote ICBA’s policy positions and programming.

Serve as a bridge between California’s community banks and ICBA leadership in Washington, D.C.

“Dante brings invaluable insight and dedication to the table, reinforcing the importance of community banks in fostering economic stability and opportunity,” said ICBA Chairman Jack Hopkins, president and CEO of CorTrust Bank in Sioux Falls, S.D. “We appreciate Dante’s leadership and look forward to working together to champion policies that empower community banks and the communities they serve.”

About BAC Community Bank

BAC Community Bank is celebrating 60 years of award-winning local banking and operates branch offices throughout San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and eastern Contra Costa counties, including in Antioch at 3448 Deer Valley Road. Established in 1965, BAC is one of California’s oldest state-chartered banks.

Centrally headquartered in Stockton, California, BAC is continuously recognized for its strength and banking excellence in the communities it serves.

BAC Community Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. Member FDIC. More information is available online at www.bankbac.com.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at www.icba.org.



