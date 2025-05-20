Fairfield suspect arrested for January murder of Antioch man

Antioch Police investigate shooting homicide in the 3900 block of Rockford Drive on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Photo courtesy of ContraCosta.news.

Darnel Manuel Scott has a history of arrests throughout Bay Area

By Acting Lt. Bill Whitaker #6155, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On May 15, the Fairfield Police Department and Antioch Police Department executed a search warrant at an undisclosed address in Fairfield. The suspect, 22-year-old Darnel Manuel Scott (born 7/6/2002), was arrested without incident for homicide. Evidence from the home was collected.

As previously reported, on January 6, 2025, at approximately 10:17 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the 3900 block of Rockford Drive near Rocky Point Drive for a reported shooting. Dispatch received multiple calls of a man down suffering from gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old victim on the ground. Responding officers immediately began life saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim was later identified as Natali Cisneros who was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene nvestigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

On 05-20-2025 The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office filed the case for charges:

1. PC187 (a) – Murder

2. PC190.2(a)(15): Special Allegation-Murder By Lying In Wait

3. PC190.2(a)(22): Special Allegation-Street Gang Murder

4. PC12022.53(d): Special Allegation-Personal And Intentional Discharge Of A Firearm, GBI

5. PC12022.53(d): Special Allegation-Principal’s Intentional Discharge Of A Firearm, GBI – Gang Case

The Antioch Police Department would like to thank our law enforcement partners from Fairfield Police Department and San Francisco Police Department (Major Crimes GTF – Gang Task Force, Homicide Unit, Crime Gun Investigations Center – CGIC).

This is still an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, the six-foot, one-inch tall, 160-pound Scott is Black and being held in the Martinez Detention Facility. According to localcrimenews.com, he has a history of arrests dating to 2021 by multiple agencies including San Francisco PD, Daly City PD, the Sheriff’s Departments of San Francisco, Solano and San Mateo counties in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and most recently on April 3, 2025. Scott crimes include multiple weapons possession charges including machine gun, assault with a firearm on a person, willful cruelty toward children, child endangerment, burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, hit-and-run, evasion and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by emailing aduffy@antiochca.gov,



APD 1st homicide of year 1-6-25

