Juveniles found with home-made assault rifle in Contra Loma Regional Park, one arrested

Photos: East Bay Regional Park District PD

By East Bay Regional Park District Police Department

This week, EBRPD-PD Officers conducted a traffic stop after receiving a call for service of a vehicle that did not pay for entry at the kiosk of Contra Loma Regional Park, in Antioch. The vehicle also matched the description of a suspect vehicle that was doing donuts at Contra Loma the previous day. Officers discovered two juveniles in the car (which was also parked in violation of a no parking sign).

After searching the car, officers located a personally manufactured, un-serialized, short-barrel assault rifle. One of the juveniles was later booked at the Contra Costa Juvenile Detention Facility.

Efforts to reach EBRPD PIO Dave Mason and Police Captain Terrence Cotcher for additional details were unsuccessful prior to publication time. Please check back later for any updates to this report.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Contra Loma assault rifle arrest EBRPD-PD

