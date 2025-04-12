City council votes to support County’s African American Holistic Wellness and Resource Hub in Antioch

Source: Contra Costa County

“…as a response to a lot of the breakdowns that were happening in the community as a response to the racist text message scandal.” – Dr. Kerby Lynch, Lead Project Manager.

County claims racism is cause for “disproportionate rates of preventable chronic illnesses such as heart disease, obesity, cancer as well as most recently, COVID-19” among African American residents.

Will seek other cities as partners in JPA

By Allen D. Payton

A new African American Holistic Wellness and Resource Hub has the unanimous support of the city council as of their meeting on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, and an Antioch location is being considered for its future home. The resolution supports the initiative “affirming Antioch’s willingness to explore opportunities for collaboration and reinforcing the City’s commitment to racial wellness equity.”

While there are no currently known costs to the City for the Hub, according to the staff report, “early-stage participation by the City of Antioch could include in-kind support such as:

• Temporary space-sharing during mobile service deployment

• Coordination with the Angelo Quinto Community Response Team (AQCRT)

• Youth internship placements via RISE and other City programs

• Cross-referrals with City-funded providers”

Source: Ceres Policy Research presentation to Antioch City Council on April 8, 2025.

Also, according to the staff report, “Contra Costa County, in partnership with Ceres Policy Research and the (County’s) Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice (ORESJ), has completed a feasibility study for the development f the African American Holistic Wellness and Resource Hub (AAHWRH). The Hub is a community-rooted initiative designed to address long-standing racial disparities in health, housing, reentry support, and economic opportunity for Black residents across the county. The study was informed by over 4,000 survey responses, 16 listening sessions, and district-based town halls, including input from Antioch residents.

“The AAHWRH will provide culturally responsive, trauma-informed, and wraparound services in a phased approach—beginning with mobile and satellite services and transitioning to a permanent site. The County has identified 1650 Cavallo Road in Antioch, a county-owned facility in District 1, as a leading candidate for the Hub’s future home. A final decision is expected by the Board of Supervisors on April 15, 2025.”

The County Board of Supervisors appointed a 13-member ad hoc Steering Committee in 2023 “to guide the Feasibility Study planning effort through a representative, inclusive, and extensive community engagement process” and provide “input and collaboration to County staff and the contracted Feasibility Study developer, ensuring the community voice is represented through the process and the outcomes.”

According to the County’s Request for Proposal seeking agencies or organizations to pursue and operate the Hub, “Currently, in Contra Costa County, African Americans represent approximately 8.7% of the population. Racism, inequity, injustice, and harm exist…in Contra Costa County, have created and maintained conditions for African Americans such that they continue to experience disproportionate rates of preventable chronic illnesses such as heart disease, obesity, cancer as well as most recently, COVID-19. Racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes, the criminal justice system, educational achievement, and social service metrics in Contra Costa County have been well documented in reports issued by the Contra Costa Racial Justice Task Force/Oversight Body, First Five Contra Costa, Kaiser Permanente, Contra Costa Health Services, Contra Costa Continuum of Care, Contra Costa Employment and Human Services Department, and others.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black residents make up an estimated 19.7% of Antioch’s population as of July 1, 2024.

“For the last several years, members of the community have been advocating and leading the effort in the County for the creation of an African American Holistic Wellness and Resource Hub and the urgent need for expanded support services that address the pain, trauma, and other related challenges that exist in under-resourced, under-served African American communities,” according to the County.

On December 12, 2023, the Board of Supervisors allocated $1 million in Measure X funds “to support and expand current programs and services as an immediate, intermediary step until the Hub is established, and is the source of funding.” Then “on April 23, 2024, the Board of Supervisors allocated an additional $7.5 million of Measure X funds towards the actual establishment and operation of” the “Hub and implementation of services and activities.”

Funds will be spent “for services/programming targeting African American communities of any region of Contra Costa County” and those “serving East County’s most vulnerable and impacted communities will be prioritized.”

“Priority service/program categories to be funded are: ▪ Behavioral health supports ▪ Food and/or housing insecurity services ▪ Maternal and infant health services ▪ Youth development support services ▪ Community healing supports, particularly from trauma due to police violence.”

Oakland-based Ceres Policy Research was selected by the Supervisors in July 2024 as the contractor to facilitate the establishment of the Hub. Dr. Kerby Lynch, its Director of Research and Facilitation and Lead Project Manager for the Hub initiative, provided the presentation to the City Council. According to the organization’s website, she “conducts social science research on community reinvestment, racial equity analysis, and reparations policy implementation.” She is described as “a critical Black studies scholar of human geography, political economy, and intellectual history. She holds a BA in African American Studies with a concentration in Gender and Sexuality and most recently completed her Ph.D. in Geography, both from the University of California at Berkeley.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dr. Lynch’s “Research Specialization” is in “African Diaspora studies, queer diasporas, Black queer studies, theatre/performance studies, ethnography, Black feminist thought, post-colonial studies, settler colonial studies, transnationalism, archival theory, psychoanalysis, urban issues, visual culture.”

Lead Project Manager Dr. Kerby Lynch of Ceres Policy Research provides information on the proposed Hub during the Antioch City Council meeting on April 8, 2025. Video screenshot

Presentation

In beginning her explanation about the hub, Dr. Lynch said, “Really the purpose of this presentation is to inform you about the process. It was a response to community demand for transparency and accountability, which was really started by a lot of the community, here in East County, particularly Antioch, as a response to a lot of the breakdowns that were happening in the community as a response to the racist text message scandal.”

“There’s a lot of great alignment in the county, right now for this type of project,” she continued.

Her presentation offered the results of the survey which showed Community Violence Impact in which 70% experience police/community violence and the Most affected: TAY (transitional age youth defined as 18-25), men, women of child-bearing age and unhoused. The Top Support Needs for Healing include community healing/restorative justice, mental health services, legal advocacy support, trauma-informed counseling and public safety discussion forums. The Top 3 Wellness Challenges include lack of accessibility to healthcare services, housing stability and lack of mental health resources. Finally, the Biggest Barriers to Services include time constraints, limited availability, high cost, lack of transportation and the need to travel long distances.

Thus, the Mission & Vision is to be “A holistic, community-led, culturally competent Hub addressing systemic disparities. Not duplicating services, but coordinating & expanding existing efforts (e.g., grassroots, local, state and federal). Key Service Areas will be, Health & Wellness, which will include preventive and primary healthcare, Black maternal health services (doulas, prenatal care, postnatal support) and culturally competent mental health services; Housing & Economic Stability including housing navigation services, eviction prevention, workforce development and a Black entrepreneurship incubator; Community & Cultural Healing Spaces, including intergenerational mentorship, arts and cultural programming, and legal advocacy and re-entry support for justice impacted individuals.

“It doesn’t mean we’re creating something new, here,” Lynch explained. “It’s about coordinating existing efforts across all levels of partners. How do we actually start to increase service utilization of our Black community and increase the satisfaction levels when they experience these services and really coordinate that across the county.”

(See presentation at 3:51:30 mark of meeting video)

Public Comments on Presentation

Antioch resident Andrew Becker was the only member of the public to speak following the presentation and wasn’t happy with the proposed location. He said, “As the County explores these opportunities and invests in communities, I wonder, how do we get to the point where they propose this beautiful new building in Brentwood and this beautiful new youth center in Brentwood, ground-up construction, buy land that they didn’t even own. And then when we get to an incredible need like this, how can we use an older building that we have here and maybe share some space.”

He suggested instead locating the Hub near the Antioch BART station to be more centrally located in the city.

“…to make these services a little bit more trauma-informed and really rooted in transparency, accountability and even a call for abolition. Abolition, you know, people want to feel freedom, they want to feel liberated from just years and legacies of oppression. That’s what’s really important about this Hub…” – Dr. Kerby Lynch

Q&A on Proposed Hub

Before discussing the Resolution of support under the agenda Item #10, City Manager Bessie Scott said she had sent Lynch “a list of questions” including, “who will receive the services, who are left out of the services, what does the human-centered, culturally responsive design look like and what is your framework?”

“I think the council will benefit from knowing,” she continued. “I know you met with Councilmember Torres-Walker and each one of the council members has asked separately about this information. I know Councilman Freitas asked for the feasibility study. It was a lot.”

Scott further asked Dr. Lynch, “what we’re on the hook for so the council can decide if they want to adopt a resolution supporting this effort.”

Then turning to the council she said, “I will tell you, operationally, we would need to figure out where this fits. A place for it would be under Public Safety Community Resources or in the city manager’s office, as well as all the operational scaling would have to be at the executive level.”

Lynch responded, “I’m just a consultant for the feasibility study. After the Board of Supervisors decide what they want to do. It will probably then be coordinated with the Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice and other departments and agencies at first, to figure out where they want to collaborate…to do the mobile deployment. Because all this is about urgent services to the community.”

“Our biggest recommendation was a JPA (joint powers authority) because of the scale,” she continued. “We know that Antioch, Richmond, Pittsburg, Brentwood, Oakley, San Pablo, El Cerrito. There’s so many different jurisdictions, Pinole, Hercules, have all been a part of this process and they all are working on various health equity efforts.”

“You’re designing with and not for residents. It really is a for us, by us model,” said Lynch. “We do believe in Black-led governance structures. What does it mean to have Black-led organizations or providers really giving their wisdom from the field?”

“In our report you will get some recommendations from frontline workers on how to make these services a little bit more trauma-informed and really rooted in transparency, accountability and even a call for abolition,” she stated. “Abolition, you know, people want to feel freedom, they want to feel liberated from just years and legacies of oppression. That’s what’s really important about this Hub, is that we’re trying to be really overt about the reason for the season and how we got here, which is because all of the community demand for addressing the trauma.”

“What do we need from the City of Antioch?” Lynch asked. “That’s a preliminary conversation. In the short term while we’re starting this up, it’s that in-kind contribution. Is it possible to use an existing City-building for initial operations? Can we maybe have our street team maybe have a few hours at a facility? We’re going to have these, potentially, vans. Staffing time. What staff can be dedicated to this initiative is going to be important.”

“Then, just overall, alignment with work that you all have going on,” she explained. “Things that everyone wants to contribute not duplicate or take away from you. It’s just increase your resources to serve more people.”

“In the long-term if the County feels that a JPA is the suitable structure…we wouldn’t want you to be the sole city to be a part of it,” Lynch stated. “Again, doing more county-wide initiatives for the Black community.”

Source: Ceres Policy Research presentation to Antioch City Council on April 8, 2025.

Public Comments on Resolution

During public comments about the Resolution, all eight speakers offered support for the Hub, including former Antioch City Manager Cornelius “Con” Johnson and Antioch School Board Trustees, Dr. Clyde Lewis and Deborah Vinson.

“I think, as a city, we need the opportunity to come together and have conversations where we can constructively resolve some of the long-standing issues that have been present,” Lewis stated. “I think this hub provides a space for us to do that in addition to…all those other services that have been mentioned.”

“…making sure that we are prioritizing residents, then the voices of people impacted by racism, white supremacy and state sanctioned violence. Because that is by which the context the advocacy started just behind the wellness hub.” – Councilwoman Torres-Walker

Council Comments and Vote

District 2 Councilman Louie Rocha was first to comment saying to Lynch, “I was really impressed with your presentation and the comments that were made following your presentation. I think about the community there’s been a lot of communication of how we can come together…to move forward. The research that you’ve done…is to be commended. So, thank you for what you’ve done to bring us to this point. I think it will benefit all. I think it’s really important we take care of everybody in our community.”

District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker spoke next saying, “The reason why I continued to ask for a resolution to support this effort early on, as a city, is because…we have many residents who’ve come here all the time and said, we’re property owners, we’re taxpayers, like these are our tax dollars…we have a right to this. Well, Measure X dollars is absolutely our tax dollars. But with 90% of our tax dollars going to the County and only 10% retained here, in the city, we were still passed up for a youth center that residents also advocated for to be built, here…and it still ended up one in Brentwood and one in Bay Point.”

She then spoke about the need for resources for those returning from prison saying, “I think we have one re-entry service provider in the city.”

“I think the biggest disadvantage is around the issue of economic development and finding those opportunities for re-enfranchisement,” the councilwoman continued. “Because when people can’t access resources, how do we make them, how can they become productive members of society?”

“How is the hub going to fill in the gaps for individuals in East County or West County, whether Black, brown or indifferent around economic stability and growth?” Torres-Walker asked.

She then thanked the organizations and Antioch residents who have provided input and support for the establishment of the hub saying, “Everybody who came together to really drive home this conversation around African American wellness in the county. But making sure that we are prioritizing residents, then the voices of people impacted by racism, white supremacy and state sanctioned violence. Because that is by which the context the advocacy started just behind the wellness hub.”

Torres-Walker then spoke of reports released by the County showing “great racial disparity in this county” and one in which “the County of Contra Costa declared racism a public health issue in our county.”

“So, you can’t declare a public health issue but then not provide the dollars behind it to address the public health issue that you just declared,” she stated. “We have a significant opportunity, here. How do we hold the County accountable to our 90%?”

About Measure X Torres-Walker said, “This has been a six-year process. We get to be here, again as Antioch and say, we will not be looked over again.”

“When you serve your most vulnerable folks, you serve everybody,” she continued. “Particularly, when you serve Black people, you serve everybody. It makes people feel uncomfortable when you say that you only want to serve Black people. So, you got to say it’s going to serve everybody. I think that’s always been the intent of Black people is that if we can get served then everybody can get served. But what has historically happened, even on the hills of fights for social justice and civil rights across this country, everything that Black people have fought for to access, we have yet to access it and that includes the American dream.”

“I hope we can support, at the least with a resolution, right now, to show the County that…we support it,” Torres-Walker concluded. “As far as resources and accesses and space…I think that’s a further down the road conversation.”

District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson then said, “I’m going to keep it short because Councilwoman Torres-Walker was saying everything that I was thinking. I definitely support this. I heard about this wellness center probably sometime last year. I thought it was an excellent idea. Because I do believe if you help your most vulnerable then your whole community is strong.”

“One area I hope you guys will address, the amount of human trafficking that goes on throughout Contra Costa County and especially in East Contra Costa County,” she continued. “Hopefully, that can also be addressed. Because…nine times out of 10 we meet somebody on the street…and we can’t get them someplace because there’s no place for them to go in the County because we have no housing. Because we have no housing for survivors of human trafficking…for our unhoused…for somebody who is going through a crisis…or a shelter for them to go to. So, if we can also address that issue, as well, I think it would be very important.”

“But I definitely, wholeheartedly support this. I wish this had more teeth and we can do more here,” Wilson concluded.

However, there is a location in East County that provides shelter for women and children who are victims of abuse, as well as experiencing homelessness and addiction.

District 3 Councilman Don Freitas speaking to Lynch, said, “As someone who read the entire 126 pages…it’s clear it’s needed. Eastern Contra Costa County has been the stepchild of Contra Costa County government. Historically, the County advocates JPA’s and cities resist and the marriage between the two are very, very difficult to overcome. I absolutely agree with you it cannot be a JPA with just the County and Antioch.”

“My advice is, OK, fight for the JPA but don’t let it deter you,” he continued. “But have plan B in the back pocket. So, good luck. Because the dynamics of the politics, it’s unfortunate that they’re there. Hopefully, our two county supervisors who represent our community will focus not only on this but other issues bringing County services to us, locally. It is long, long overdue.”

Mayor Ron Bernal spoke last saying, “I really appreciate your grasp and understanding to communicate the need here. I just want to make sure we’re continuing our relationship with the County. It’s struggled in the past. I see this as another place we can work with the County hopefully.”

“I guess the one thing that I’m most hopeful of is that this is a unique model,” he continued. “Building a model that is something that’s special and unique and can be a model for other places. So, I’m supportive of the resolution.”

Torres-Walker offered the last word on the matter saying, “Thank you, again for identifying Cavallo. People said, like, ‘you know it’s dangerous’ in the community. If you keep saying a community isn’t safe but we do nothing to make it safe we’re just spinning our wheels.”

The council members then voted 5-0 to adopt the resolution which included the following three clauses:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Antioch that the City hereby expresses its formal support for the concept and continued development of the African American Holistic Wellness and Resource Hub as an equity centered and community-rooted initiative led by Contra Costa County;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City of Antioch recognizes the County’s dedication to addressing long-standing racial disparities in health, wellness, and access to culturally responsive services through this initiative; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City of Antioch affirms its willingness to explore potential opportunities for collaboration and coordination—including non-binding agreements, in-kind support, and service alignment—to advance healing-based resources for communities impacted by trauma.



AAHW Resources Phased Implementation Timeline





Dr Kerby Lynch speaks ACC 040825





Why Hub is Needed stats





AA Wellness Hub

