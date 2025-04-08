Antioch Rotary Club to hold 9th Annual BunnyHop 5K fundraiser April 19

The Antioch Rotary Club will hold its 9th Annual BunnyHop 5K fundraiser on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Corteva (formerly Dow) Wetlands in Antioch. Proceeds will go directly toward scholarships and sports programs at AUSD high schools. The race will happen rain or shine!

All Finishers will receive a BunnyHop 5K Medal. First Place Overall in Men’s and Women’s divisions will receive a plaque, and a Gift Card. Age Group Medals will go to the Top 3 in each of these Age Groups: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, & 70 and up.

Registration is $40 plus, fees. The fee for our Annual Kids’ Kwik Dash is still $0. To register visit 9th Antioch Rotary Club Bunny Hop 5K and click the Sign Up button.

Instructions

Race start time is 9:00 a.m. Please park in the Antioch Marina lot at 5 Marina Plaza at the foot of L Street. The Bunny Hop Start Line is about 3/4-mile from the parking lot – please plan on a 20–30-minute nature walk. Plan on arriving at the Antioch Marina by 8:00 a.m. – there will be plenty of parking and porta potties.

For participatnts from the Antioch Unified School District – please arrive at the Antioch Marina by 7:30 a.m. to pick up your Race Bibs and GoodyBags – There will be a special line for AUSD-sponsored runners.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/AntiochBunnyHop5K or www.antiochrotary.net.

We are so grateful for our Sponsors for our Antioch BunnyHop 5K!



Bunny Hop 2025 sponsors





9th BunnyHop 2025

