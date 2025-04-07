Antioch Council to finalize Bicycle Garden design Tuesday night

Antioch Bicycle Garden Conceptual Streetscape Plan to be located at Prewett Family Park on Lone Tree Way. Source: City of Antioch

Will also consider spending $225K more for Amtrak Station Upgrades, purchasing 2 armored rescue police vehicles, support for County’s African American Holistic Wellness and Resource Hub to locate in Antioch

Will first hold Budget Study Session on Public Works, Parks & Rec Departments

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting tomorrow night, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the Antioch City Council will finalize the design of the Bicycle Garden at Prewett Family Park, discuss spending $225,000 more for the Amtrak Station Upgrades and purchasing two armored rescue police vehicles at a cost of up to $531,800. They will also consider supporting the County’s proposed African American Holistic Wellness and Resource Hub to be located in Antioch.

Antioch Bicycle Garden Streetscape Elements – Agility. Source: City of Antioch

Before their regular meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m., the council will hold a Closed Session at 4:00 p.m. for another discussion on the Public Employee Performance Evaluation of City Manager Bessie Scott. That will be followed by a Budget Study Session on the Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments at 5:00 p.m.

The Budget Session and regular meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street, in historic, downtown Rivertown. It can be viewed via livestream on the City’s website or on Comcast local access cable Channel 24 of AT&T U-verse Channel 99.

See the complete meeting agenda packet.



Bicycle Garden Streetscape Elements – Agility 3





Bicycle Garden Conceptual Layout

