Antioch Police recommend prosecuting grandfather of fatally shot toddler

Video screenshot shows police have a home on Clearbrook Road taped off following the fatal shooting of a toddler Tuesday evening, April 8, 2025. Herald file screenshot

By Allen D. Payton

After completing their investigation into the fatal self-inflicted shooting of a three-year-old Antioch boy on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Antioch Police will be recommending prosecution of his grandfather who owned the gun.

According to Acting Lt. Bill Whitaker, “The case is going to be presented to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office next week with the recommendation of prosecution. The DA’s Office will review the case and will either file the charges or not. If charges are filed, we will send out an updated press release with the charges.”

Whitaker confirmed that the toddler lived in the same home as his grandfather.



