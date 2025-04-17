Antioch among 12 Kaiser Permanente Nor Cal hospitals named by Newsweek as America’s best for maternity

Source: Kaiser Permanente and Newsweek.

OAKLAND, CA – Newsweek magazine’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2025 distinguishes 12 Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals as among the best in the nation for providing high-quality care to parents and their babies.

The 12 hospitals to receive the prestigious honor include: Antioch, Fresno, Redwood City, Roseville, San Francisco, San Leandro, San Jose, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South Sacramento, Vacaville, and Vallejo.

This is the sixth year Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals have been recognized by Newsweek for meeting rigorous standards for maternity care, such as low rates of elective early deliveries and following important safety protocols to protect new parents and their babies.

“We know the importance of giving babies a healthy start in life, and our labor and delivery teams are providing these new families with quality care as they embark on this exciting chapter in their lives,” said Mike Bowers, FACHE, interim president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “Our Northern California hospitals deliver comprehensive, culturally responsive maternity care in a nurturing environment.”

Last year, nearly 40,000 babies were delivered at Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals.

Exceptional care through the entire pregnancy

“We take great pride in the clinical excellence achieved by our physicians, midwives, nurses and entire teams and for the personalized care and support given to all our patients,” said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, chief executive officer and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “Kaiser Permanente Northern California recognizes the importance of providing safe, comprehensive maternity care for all parents and their babies before, during, and after birth.”

The national designation was awarded to only 444 hospitals in the United States with 66 of those in California. Kaiser Permanente has a total of 26 hospitals that received the elite designation in California, or more than 40% of hospitals recognized in the state.

Newsweek and Statista, one of the world’s leading statistics portals and industry-ranking provider, partnered on this prestigious list, given that maternity care provided from pregnancy through birth and into postpartum is key to the long-term health of newborns and their mothers.

Delivering great care to babies and their parents

Kaiser Permanente Northern California has a long-standing commitment toward excellence in maternal health and creating a positive maternity care experience for our patients and members.

Our comprehensive maternity care focuses on safe, high-quality care from prenatal to postpartum, including midwife services, prenatal classes, and support for breastfeeding and mental health.

Members are encouraged to focus on their health even before pregnancy. If a pregnant patient has a high-risk pregnancy or a chronic condition such as high blood pressure or diabetes, we tailor their care – including providing remote monitoring tools – to reduce risks, helping to keep mom and baby safe.

At Kaiser Permanente Northern California, we also partner with new parents to ensure they have the birthing experience they desire through a coordinated birthing plan that addresses everything from their delivery preferences to whether they want to breastfeed.

Support for mental and emotional health is another important component of maternity care at Kaiser Permanente. Regular screenings for prenatal and postpartum depression are part of every care plan, so we can connect those who are struggling with the care and support they need.



