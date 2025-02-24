Three awards to be presented during luncheon including “Visionary Leadership” Award to Contra Costa DA Diana Becton

By Jennifer Adams, Senior Executive Assistant, President’s Office, Los Medanos College

Los Medanos College will host its 2nd Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Three people will receive the 2025 Los Medanos College MLK Awards:

• “Visionary Leadership” Award – Diana Becton | District Attorney for Contra Costa County

• “Beloved Community” Award – Kolette Simonton | Director of Recreation for the City of Pittsburg

• “Emerging Leadership” Award – Annisha Geran | LMC Alumna, School Site Council Chairperson at MLK, Jr. Junior High School & School Site Council Vice Chairperson at Pittsburg High School

The awards will be presented during the luncheon that day.

The “Visionary Leadership” Award recognizes a member of the eastern Contra Costa County community who embodies Dr. King’s strengths as a transformational, servant leader. Dr. King inspired others to shape the future articulated in his vision. He focused on the well-being, growth, and empowerment of others and the community he served. Dr. King said, “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable … Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.” This award recognizes local leaders who have demonstrated the courage to speak up when needed, to step up when no one else would, and to lift others whose efforts would serve the greater good.

The “Beloved Community” Award is inspired by the term popularized by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and is presented to a local resident who has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to service. As noted by The King Center, the “Beloved Community” is a global vision in which: all people can share in the wealth of the earth; poverty, hunger, and homelessness will not be tolerated; racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry, and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood; and love and trust will triumph over fear and hatred.” Recipients of this award demonstrate agape love, which Dr. King described as “understanding, redeeming goodwill for all” – a love “seeking to preserve and create community.”

The “Emerging Leadership” Award is given to an LMC student or alumna/us who exemplifies the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and, within the last year, has made a significant impact on the LMC campus or in the local community in the areas of advocacy and social justice. Dr. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” – and these emerging leaders are already demonstrating that commitment to service.

RSVPs for the luncheon are no longer being accepted.

About LMC

Los Medanos College is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District, serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs, support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond.

• The Pittsburg Campus boasts 120 acres, a lake, advanced library, science, math and student union buildings.

• The Brentwood Center, which opened May 2022, is nestled on 17.5 acres along the rolling hills of the City of Brentwood.

• The college offers more than 90 transfer and career-technical programs of study to help students achieve a lifetime of higher earnings.

• Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution.

LMC is located at 2700 E. Leland Road in Pittsburg. The Brentwood Center is located at 1351 Pioneer Square.



LMC_2025_MLK-Celebration_26Feb2025

