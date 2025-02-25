Antioch man arrested for February shooting death, charged with murder

Bullet casing and marker found at the scene of the shooting on Feb. 12, 2025. Photo by Antioch PD. Demundre Watson in the only photo posted on his Facebook page, Sept. 5, 2012.

U.S. Marshals assist

27-year-old held on $3.14 million bail, has a history of arrests dating back to 2015.

By Acting Lt. Whitaker # 6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

As previously reported, on February 12th at approximately 10:24 p.m., Antioch police officers responded to the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Larkspur Drive for reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim who had been shot at least once. Antioch police officers provided aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital. The 23-year-old victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was identified by Contra Costa Deputy Coroner Livingston and APD as Jacob Frank Hernandez.

On Thursday, February 20, the United States Marshal Service and Antioch Police Department executed a search warrant at an undisclosed address in Antioch. The suspect, 27-year-old Demundre Rashey Walton (born 04-10-1997), was arrested without incident for homicide. Evidence from the home was collected, as well as the vehicle used during the commission of the crime.

On 02-24-2025 The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office filed the case for charges:

PC187 (a) – Murder PC29900 (a)(1) – Felon in possession of a firearm

This is still an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau.

Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Cox at (925) 481-8147

or by email jcox@antiochca.gov.

According to Walton’s Facebook page, he is married and lives in Antioch.

According to localcrimenews.com, Walton is Black and has a history of arrests dating back to 2015 by multiple agencies including Antioch, Concord and Berkeley PDs, and the Sheriff’s Departments of Alameda, San Francisco, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, for crimes such as: a variety of gun charges, robbery (six times), burglary and possession of burglar’s tools, child endangerment, resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer and conspiracy to commit a crime (four times).

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-feet, eight-inch tall, 157 lb. suspect is being held in the Martinz Detention Facility on $3,140,000 bail.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



