Free Antioch Home Ownership Program online education workshop March 4-6

Secure up to $120,000 in down payment subsidies applied towards purchasing a home in Antioch.

3 parts, 3 nights; deadline to register is 5:00 pm Monday, March 3rd

By Walter Zhovreboff, Administrative Director, Bay Area Affordable Housing Alliance

The Bay Area Affordable Homeownership Alliance (BAAHA) and the City of Antioch are sponsoring a free virtual HUD approved homebuyer education workshop from 5:00pm to 7:30pm Tuesday March 4 through Thursday March 6, 2025.

Reservations are required for the free workshop. Attendants for this free workshop series will receive a Certificate of Completion from a HUD approved education provider.

Workshop Times

The City of Antioch is sponsoring a free HUD approved homebuyer education workshop. The three-part workshop will be presented from:

• Part I Tuesday March 4th from 5pm – 7:30 pm

• Part II Wednesday March 5th from 5pm – 7:30 pm

• Part III Thursday March 6th from 5pm – 7:30 pm

Households must attend all three sessions to secure the HUD approved education certificate.

The workshop is scheduled over three Zoom sessions delivered from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, commencing on Tuesday, March 4 through Thursday March 6, 2025. Attendees must attend all three sessions to obtain their HUD Homebuyer Education Certificate. Deadline to register is 5:00 pm Monday, March 3, 2025.

Workshop Topics

The homebuyer education workshop will be covering the following key topics.

• Understanding the importance of credit to purchase a home

• Preparing for homeownership

• Qualifying for a first mortgage

• Shopping for a home

• Managing money

• Information regarding the AHOP resources, including how to apply for the AHOP Down Payment Assistance Subsidy

A-1 CHS provides all homebuyer education workshop participants with a required individual free one on one homebuyer counseling session.

Workshop Sponsors and Presenters

The workshop is specifically directed towards households who are interested in applying for and participating in the AHOP resources, including securing up to $120,000 in down payment subsidies applied towards purchasing a home in Antioch.

This free workshop is sponsored by the City of Antioch. Approved homebuyer education providers usually charge a fee which can range up to $100 to participate in a HUD approved homebuyer workshops.

The workshop is being taught by A-1 Community Housing Services. A-1 CHS is a non-profit community partner that is assisting AHOP participants with their homebuyer education and counseling needs. Additional presenters at the workshop will include:

• Administrative Director of BAAHA

• Managing Director CA – CRA Residential Lending with First Citizens Bank

Workshop Registration

Households must register to attend the City of Antioch’s free HUD approved homebuyer education workshop. Reservations can be made at: https://www.myhomegateway.org/ahop-homebuyer-education-workshop.html.

Make your reservation by no later than 5:00PM Monday March 3, 2025.

Additional information on Antioch Home Ownership Program (AHOP) is available at https://www.myhomegateway.org/ahop.html.



