Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization seeks student delegates, chaperones for 2025 trip

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime cultural adventure! Join the Chichibu Sister City Program and experience the beauty, traditions, and warm hospitality of Chichibu, Japan. From breathtaking landscapes to rich history, this is your chance to build lifelong connections and unforgettable memories. Last year, delegates from Japan joined us here in Antioch, and this summer, it’s our turn to visit Japan! Apply today and be part of this amazing exchange!

Learn more information about the Antioch Chichibu Sister City Program when you visit their Facebook page Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization or email AntiochChichibuSCO@gmail.com.



Antioch-Chichibu Sister City 2025 trip

