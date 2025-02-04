CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force achieves record-breaking success in 2024

Source: CHP

After a record-setting 2023 combatting organized retail crime, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) continues to aggressively disrupt and dismantle illegal operations throughout California. Thanks to the state’s continued investment in combating organized retail crime, the CHP is proud to announce its most successful year yet for the Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF). In 2024, the task force set new records for investigations, arrests, and recovered stolen goods since its launch in 2019—surpassing all expectations and demonstrating its unparalleled effectiveness.

In the 12 months of 2024, ORCTF efforts have resulted in:

✔ 879 investigations

✔ 1,707 arrests

✔ 676,227 stolen goods recovered

✔ $13.5 million in recovered goods value

With increased funding since 2022, CHP has expanded its efforts statewide, adding more investigators and enhancing proactive crime prevention strategies. This past holiday season, ORCTF teams partnered with local law enforcement and more than 50 retailers to safeguard shoppers, merchants, and retail districts across California. Their heightened presence deterred crime and led to in-the-moment arrests of retail criminals.

CHP’s unwavering commitment to stopping organized retail crime underscores its dedication to public safety. Recent legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom has further strengthened law enforcement tools to hold offenders accountable, reinforcing the ORCTF’s mission to ensure the safety and security of California communities.

For more information about CHP’s Organized Retail Theft Program, visit our website at https://www.chp.ca.gov/notify-chp/organized-retail-theft-program

CHP ORCTF 2024 recovered van & containers full





CHP ORCTF 2024 recovered games & shoes





CHP ORCTF 2024 stats

