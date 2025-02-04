Source: League of Women Voters

By Gail Murray, League of Women Voters

Americans feel concerned about the growing partisanship in our country and the difficulty it has created in communicating with one another. Join a Community Conversation webinar on February 20, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. titled Bridging the Gap through Respectful Conversation.

People are looking for tools to help them have civil and respectful conversations with one another. Expert panelists will offer resources, skills, and opportunities for individuals to help build bridges across divides in our families, communities, and country.

· Ellie Sears, Braver Angels organization

· Dick Patterson, Braver Angels organization

· Kristin Connelly, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar

· Cheryl Graeves, National Institute for Civil Discourse



Register for the webinar here: https://ccclib.bibliocommons.com/events/678976d6018bbb1c3de19a17

Information on how to access the Zoom webinar will be sent to your email address 24 hours before the program. Audience questions will be collected and answered through the Zoom chat.

The Library will provide closed captioning and simultaneous Spanish translation for this event. The program will be recorded and posted on the following sites after the meeting: Contra Costa County Library YouTube channel or https://www.youtube.com/c/LeagueofWomenVotersofDiabloValley.

Sponsors include the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley, the League of Women Voters of West Contra Costa County, the Contra Costa County Library and Contra Costa TV.

Contact programs@lwvdv.org for more information.



Bridging the Gap-Social-2025

