Antioch Police Oversight Commission to discuss proposed Police Policy Manual Additions

No commissioners attended Jan. 6th meeting, 7th meeting since July that couldn’t be held

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting, tonight, Feb. 3, 2025, the Antioch Police Oversight Commission (APOC) will discuss their 2024 Annual Report to Council which recommends three additional policies for the department’s policy manual. They will also elect a new chairperson and vice person.

The meeting follows the cancelled meeting on Jan. 20 and none of the commissioners showing up for the Jan. 6th meeting, for which the following was posted on the Commission’s page of the City’s website: “NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regularly scheduled Antioch Police Oversight Commission Meeting for Monday, January 6, 2025, has been ADJOURNED due to lack of a quorum.” That left only City Clerk Melissa Rhodes and then-City Attorney Thomas L. Smith seated at the dais. It was the fourth meeting without a quorum of members since Oct. 10th and seventh since July 1st.

According to the 2024 Annual Report, the “APOC has identified key areas that need to be addressed in the APD policy manual. This report highlights three critical recommendations for inclusion: the Angelo Quinto Crisis Response Team (AQCRT), Officer Mental Health, and a comprehensive community engagement policy. These additions address gaps that impact community safety and trust, aligning the manual with modern best practices.”

However, the city council learned last week that one-time federal COVID-related funding used for the Crisis Response Team runs out at the end of October. Yet, the council members stated a desire to find grant funds to continue operating the program.

Proposed Antioch Police Policy Manual Additions

Under the Crisis Response Team:

Deployment Protocols: Clear guidelines for dispatchers to determine when AQCRT is deployed versus law enforcement. Operational Collaboration: Frameworks for how APD officers and AQCRT professionals coordinate during overlapping or escalated incidents.

Under the Community Engagement Policy:

Community Outreach Standards: Establish clear expectations for APD participation in town halls, neighborhood meetings, and collaborative events. Engagement Programs: Develop and formalize initiatives such as youth outreach programs, cultural competency workshops, and public forums to strengthen relationships. Measurement and Accountability: Implement metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of community engagement activities and their impact on public trust.

Under the Officer Mental Health and Wellness Policy:

Mandatory Mental Health Check-ins: Require officers to participate in regular, confidential mental health check-ins with licensed professionals. Therapeutic Support Programs: Provide access to ongoing therapy services, including trauma-informed counseling and stress management resources. We already do this. We have a contact with a counseling firm. Mental Health Education: Integrate mental health and wellness training into officer development programs, emphasizing resilience and coping strategies. Confidentiality Assurance: Ensure that participation in mental health services is protected and does not negatively impact an officer’s career. This is also already done and is codified in CA law.

Rationale:

• Improved Officer Performance: Mental wellness supports sound decision making and situational judgment.

• Reduced Burnout and Stress: Regular access to mental health care mitigates job-related stress and reduces the risk of burnout.

• Enhanced Public Safety: Mentally healthy officers are better equipped to handle high-stress situations calmly and effectively.

• Long-term Resilience: Fostering a culture that prioritizes mental health helps officers sustain long and productive careers.

The commissioners also want Ongoing Training for the Commission asking the council to “Allocate funding from the current budget to support the training and development of APOC members, ensuring effective oversight.”

Finally, the commissioners want “a thorough evaluation of the upcoming budget cycle, with a focus on transparency, resource alignment, and investment in critical programs.”

Looking Ahead: 2025-2027 Budget

APOC plans to conduct a comprehensive review of the proposed 2025-2027 budget once it is presented in January 2025. This review will prioritize:

• Greater transparency in budget allocation and reporting.

• Expanded funding for critical initiatives such as the Angelo Quinto Crisis Response Team (AQCRT) and community engagement programs.

• Ensuring resources are aligned with both community safety and equity goals.

Commissioners

The current commissioners include Chairperson Porshe Taylor, Vice Chairperson Devin Williams, Commissioners Treva Hadden, Alicia Dianne Lacey-Oha, and Leslie May with two vacancies.

