Help shape the future of Antioch’s Police leadership!

By Antioch Police Department

Join us for a Community Meeting on the recruitment of our next Antioch Police Chief! This is your opportunity to share your thoughts on the qualities and experience you believe are essential for our city’s next law enforcement leader.

Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 AM

Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way

Don’t miss this chance to make a difference in our community!



APD Chief Recruitment Comty Mtg 2-8-25

