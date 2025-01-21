Your input needed: Help shape Contra Costa’s transportation future

Source: CCTA

By Mike Blasky, CCTA Communications

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) is inviting residents to provide feedback on the future of transportation in the county through the Countywide Transportation Plan (CTP) survey. This plan will guide improvements for roads, public transit, bike lanes, pedestrian pathways, and more. Your input is vital to creating a safer, more connected, and sustainable transportation system for everyone.

Take the Survey Today: [Countywide Transportation Plan – Survey]

Don’t miss your chance to help shape the way Contra Costa moves—every voice matters!



The Plan CCTA Survey graphic

