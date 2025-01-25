Letter writer says, “Post the mugshots” of retail thieves

Dear Editor:

I think a little embarrassment may bring humility. One would hope anyway.

CA has made it too easy to steal without consequences. At the very least, a little shame may deter people from being outed.

The thief would be greatly embarrassed when friends, family, co-workers, children, neighbors, etc. see what they have been doing during their free time.

I’m really concerned that stores are closing and having to add expensive anti-theft measures that have made shopping unenjoyable.

It’s not fun shopping anymore, to me, a 60-year-old person AND when I do shop, it’s sad to see empty storefronts.

I no longer shop at a Mexican Creamery near the closed Macy’s in older Antioch because that shopping area is literally a ghost town. Somersville area. I don’t feel safe.

I hope the Antioch/Brentwood shopping centers along Lone Tree Way, don’t suffer the same fate.

Thank you!

Maggie Ahumada

Antioch