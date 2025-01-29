29 arrests in Antioch from Jan. 14-20, 2025
Weekly Stats: Serving with Dedication
By Antioch Police Department
Jan. 21, 2025 – Over the past 7 days, your Police Department has been hard at work:
• 1,524 Calls for Service
• 181 Criminal Cases Investigated
• 29 Arrests Made
Each number reflects the dedication and effort of our officers, dispatchers, and staff working around the clock to protect and serve our community. We’re here for you, always.
Thank you for your trust and support!
