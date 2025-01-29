Two of the 29 people arrested in Antioch from Jan. 14-20, 2025. Photos: APD

Weekly Stats: Serving with Dedication

By Antioch Police Department

Jan. 21, 2025 – Over the past 7 days, your Police Department has been hard at work:

• 1,524 Calls for Service

• 181 Criminal Cases Investigated

• 29 Arrests Made

Each number reflects the dedication and effort of our officers, dispatchers, and staff working around the clock to protect and serve our community. We’re here for you, always.

Arrests 0114-2025 APD

