3 projects to choose from

Join us this Martin Luther King Jr. Day as we spend “a day on, not a day off,” encouraging all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Let’s work together to build a stronger Antioch!

This Year’s Services Include:

• Senior Day of Engagement – Antioch Senior Center | 415 W 2nd Street

• Antioch Community Park Revitalization Project | 801 James Donlon Blvd.

• Fremont Elementary School Community Project | 1413 F Street

Register to get involved at antiochca.gov/mlk-day.



City of Antioch MLK Day of Service

