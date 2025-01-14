«
City of Antioch to hold MLK Day of Service Jan. 20

3 projects to choose from

Join us this Martin Luther King Jr. Day as we spend “a day on, not a day off,” encouraging all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Let’s work together to build a stronger Antioch!

This Year’s Services Include:
• Senior Day of Engagement – Antioch Senior Center | 415 W 2nd Street
• Antioch Community Park Revitalization Project | 801 James Donlon Blvd.
• Fremont Elementary School Community Project | 1413 F Street

Register to get involved at antiochca.gov/mlk-day.


