City of Antioch to hold MLK Day of Service Jan. 20
3 projects to choose from
Join us this Martin Luther King Jr. Day as we spend “a day on, not a day off,” encouraging all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Let’s work together to build a stronger Antioch!
This Year’s Services Include:
• Senior Day of Engagement – Antioch Senior Center | 415 W 2nd Street
• Antioch Community Park Revitalization Project | 801 James Donlon Blvd.
• Fremont Elementary School Community Project | 1413 F Street
Register to get involved at antiochca.gov/mlk-day.
