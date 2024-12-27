«
Following chase in Antioch, man arrested for stealing van

Dash cam video of Antioch police pursuit of stolen van and apprehension of suspect on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. Source: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

Just another night at the office for Officer Tanguma! While patrolling near E. 18th Street and Cavallo Road, he spotted a stolen white van cruising through the area. When the red and blues lit up, the driver had other plans — hitting the gas and sparking a short pursuit. The chase ended on E. 6th Street when the driver bailed out of the van and tried to make a break for it on foot.

Spoiler alert: Officer Tanguma wasn’t about to lose that race! The suspect was quickly apprehended and booked for felony evading and possession of a stolen vehicle.

If you’re keeping score, that’s another WIN for APD!

See dash cam video of pursuit and apprehension of suspect.


the attachments to this post:


Stolen van chase & suspect 12-26-24 APD


