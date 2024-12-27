Following chase in Antioch, man arrested for stealing van
By Antioch Police Department
Just another night at the office for Officer Tanguma! While patrolling near E. 18th Street and Cavallo Road, he spotted a stolen white van cruising through the area. When the red and blues lit up, the driver had other plans — hitting the gas and sparking a short pursuit. The chase ended on E. 6th Street when the driver bailed out of the van and tried to make a break for it on foot.
Spoiler alert: Officer Tanguma wasn’t about to lose that race! The suspect was quickly apprehended and booked for felony evading and possession of a stolen vehicle.
If you’re keeping score, that’s another WIN for APD!
See dash cam video of pursuit and apprehension of suspect.
the attachments to this post:
Stolen van chase & suspect 12-26-24 APD