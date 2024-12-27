By Jeremy Gamez, Boys Scouts of America Troop 153, Antioch, CA

Do you need your Christmas tree picked up in Antioch? Have the Boy Scouts do it.

Please use the following link to schedule your pickup. https://pickup.antiochtroop153.org/

We are asking for a donation of $30 for unflocked trees and $40 for flocked trees. Please use the link, it is going to improve our services and help our parents and Scouts doing the tree pick up. Even if you’ve already emailed us, please fill out the link. We are picking up trees on the weekends of Dec. 28 & 29 and January 4 & 5, 2025. Please have your tree on the curb by 9:00 A.M.

Our parents and Scouts will be picking trees all day and might not pick up your tree until later in the day. If you have issues, pls email us, we will follow up shortly. We are all volunteers and have limited resources. No DM, no text messages, we have multiple parents monitoring the troop email account. Please only email once. We may not respond to your email until later in the day.

To pay, please use Zelle. Look for: “Boys Scouts of America Troop 153” – full name (no abbreviations). Zelle makes it easier. You can use our troop tree pick up email for Zelle: troop153treepickup@gmail.com. If you’re unable to use Zelle, checks are appreciated made out to: “BSA Troop 153”. Checks can be left under your doormat on the day of pick up.

Thank you!