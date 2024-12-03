Contra Costa Supervisors remove gender-specific pronouns from county ordinances “modernizing practices”

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors changed 841 pronouns in county ordinances on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Video screenshot.

Replaces “he” or “she” with “they” or “them”

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County

(Martinez, CA) – In a unanimous vote, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a significant update to the County Ordinance Code, removing gender-specific pronouns as part of ongoing efforts to modernize language and reflect the diversity of the community.

The ordinance code, which governs areas such as health and safety, administration, and land use, had not undergone a comprehensive review of its language since it was recodified in 1970. During this update, 841 instances of gender-specific pronouns were identified across more than 1,300 pages. Terms such as “he” were replaced with neutral descriptors like “the department head,” ensuring the code is inclusive and representative of all residents.

Source: Contra Costa County staff presentation

According to the Ordinance No. 2024-23, “SECTION II. Section 16-4.016 of the County Ordinance Code is amended to read: 16-4.016 Gender. Whenever a personal pronoun is used in the neutral gender, it shall include both the feminine and the masculine. ‘They/them’ shall indicate a singular individual, unless the context indicates the contrary.”

“Contra Costa County is a community for all, and our policies should reflect our dedication to serving everyone,” said Board Chair and District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover. “By updating the County Ordinance Code, we’re delivering on our commitment to create meaningful change that benefits all residents.”

The initiative marks a step toward broader modernization efforts, including plans to draft a policy mandating the use of gender-neutral language in all County policies and procedures, both existing and future.

“We are changing our county ordinances to reflect today’s reality and removing gender references turns the page on a practice that has no place in county policy,” said District 1 Supervisor John Gioia, Chair of the Board’s Equity Committee.

This update underscores the County’s commitment to responsive and representative governance.

“Removing gender-specific pronouns from the County Ordinance Code reflects Contra Costa County’s dedication to fairness and modernizing our practices,” said County Administrator Monica Nino. “This change ensures our policies and language honor the diversity of our community and promote dignity and respect for all.”

This project was sponsored by the County Administrator’s Office in partnership with the County Counsel’s Office with advice from the Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice.

See agenda item 6.D.4. County staff Power Point Presentation, adopted Ordinance and Exhibit A.

Watch Dec. 3, 2024, Board meeting video.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



CCC Board of Supes 12-3-24





Example of changes to pronouns in ordinances

