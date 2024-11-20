By Tiffany Latrese

We are in the season of giving back so we are hosting a coat and blanket drive! Please share with family and friends! We will also accept hats, gloves, scarves and sanitary items such as wipes, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, Q-Tip’s, Band-Aids and feminine hygiene products. The giveaway will be this Sunday, Nov. 24, during our feed the unhoused community event!

Drop off your donation at 840 W. 3rd Street in historic, downtown Rivertown between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

For more information call (925) 207-4621 or email pantherselitecheer@gmail.com.



Coat & Blanket Drive 2024

