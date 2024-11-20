Letters: Attorney says Contra Costa Superior Court filing process too slow

Dear Editor:

It typically takes over a month for the Contra Costa Superior Court to process filings in limited civil cases. In fact, more like 6 weeks.

This compares badly with other superior courts throughout the state.

In San Diego Superior, for example, I’ve had papers processed within hours. In Marin County Superior Court, I’ve had papers processed within 1 or 2 days.

This is a real problem because justice delayed is justice denied.

This is a ridiculously long time when it only takes a few minutes to do the processing.

Yes, I understand that they have a lot of filings to process…but with a lot of filing don’t they also have a lot of taxpayer funding commensurate with the size of the population of the county?

So why is Contra Costa so much slower than other counties?

Sincerely,

Edward Teyssier, esq.

National City