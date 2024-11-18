One injured, two more targeted in related Antioch shootings Monday

Antioch Police investigate a second of two shootings on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, that occurred at Sycamore Square. Source: video screenshots from unknown source

22nd and 23rd shootings in city since Sept. 2nd

By Lt. Joe Njoroge #7052, Antioch Police Field Services Division

ShotSpotter technology alerted Antioch police officers to a pair of shootings that appear to be connected.

On Monday November 18th, 2024, at approximately 3:26 PM, Antioch police received a ShotSpotter activation indicating multiple shots around Spanos Street and Mahogany Way. Approximately three minutes later, a second ShotSpotter activation was received, reporting multiple shots from the 1000 block of Sycamore Drive.

Officers responded to both locations and determined the shootings were related. At the scene of the first shooting, it was determined that two to three suspects in one vehicle had shot at two victims who were inside another vehicle. The two victims, as 25-year-old male and 35-year-old female, were uninjured, and the suspects fled the scene.

At the scene of the second shooting, officers were unable to locate any victims. However, shortly thereafter, a third victim, a 27-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Through the investigation, it was determined that the third victim was present at the scene of the second shooting. The 27-year-old victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

This case is in the preliminary stages, and the names of the parties involved are not being released at this time. If you have any information related to this case, please email the Antioch Police Department at tips@antiochca.gov.

They were the 22nd and 23rd shootings in Antioch since Sept. 2nd and the fifth and sixth since the city council approved the Violence Reduction Initiative focused on both the Sycamore corridor and Cavallo Road neighborhood. Of the total, 20 shootings have occurred in the Sycamore corridor.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD at Sycamore Square shooting scene 11-18-24

