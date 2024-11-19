High-speed Antioch to Pittsburg Hwy 4 chase ends in crash, arrest of juvenile

The high-speed chase ended in a crash of the suspect’s vehicle on the Loveridge Road overpass in Pittsburg on Saturday night, Nov. 16, 2024. Source: CHP Golden Gate Air Operations video screenshot

4 felony arrests, 4 stolen vehicles recovered, meth seized during proactive enforcement

Thank You, CHP & Kensington PD!

By Antioch Police Department

Saturday night, Nov. 16, 2024, Antioch PD, with incredible support from the California Highway Patrol and the Kensington Police Department, conducted a proactive enforcement detail targeting crime hot spots across our city. Here’s a recap of the evening’s efforts:

Cavallo Road/18th Street Pursuit: Officers attempted to stop an Infiniti, but the driver failed to yield, resulting in a pursuit that reached speeds of over 110 MPH. Thanks to CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations Air 37, officers were able to back off the pursuit, allowing the air unit to monitor the vehicle from the sky. This approach significantly enhanced safety for both our officers and the public, while still maintaining control of the situation. The pursuit ended on the Loveridge Road overpass, where the vehicle crashed into a wall. All occupants fled on foot but were quickly apprehended by Antioch PD and CHP officers. The vehicle, identified as an unreported stolen, was recovered, and the driver was booked at Juvenile Hall. (See surveillance video)

Sycamore Square Patrols: Officers observed light foot and vehicle traffic in Sycamore Square, Peppertree and Lemontree areas. During one of the evening’s first traffic stops, officers recovered an occupied stolen vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and booked at the County Jail.

Additional Patrols: Officers checked the W. 10th Street and D Street/20th Street areas with no unusual activity reported. Patrols returned to the 18th Street corridor for further vehicle stops.

Stats from the Night:

Traffic Stops: 54

Citations Issued: 7

Felony Arrests: 4

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 4

Narcotics Seized: 16.2 grams of Meth

Thanks to our increased officer numbers and the continued cooperation of our partner agencies, these proactive patrols will continue into the future to ensure a sustained focus on community safety.

A special thank you to CHP and KPD for their continued partnership!

Focusing on crime hot spots and working collaboratively helps keep our community safe. Thank you for your trust and support!

