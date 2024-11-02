Introducing Cross-Examination: A new podcast from the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

Source: CCDA’s Office

Martinez, CA — In an age where there’s so much information available to us, why would the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office start a podcast?

The answer is simple: to inform the public on legal issues that directly impact our community. The approach of the Cross-Examination podcast is one that focuses on depth and detail, wrapped up in engaging discussions.

Cross-Examination aims to unpack the complexities of the criminal justice system, shine a light on important public safety topics, and foster transparency in law enforcement as it applies to residents in Contra Costa County.

The debut episode features District Attorney Diana Becton in a conversation with hosts Ted Asregadoo and Deputy District Attorney Brian Feinberg. Together, they explore the vital role of the District Attorney’s Office in seeking justice, maintaining public safety, and balancing these responsibilities with the need for reform.

Other episodes delve into timely and relevant topics, such as retail theft. Chief of Inspectors Arnold Threets shares insights from real-world cases and discusses crime prevention strategies, while criminologist Dr. Samuel DeWitt examines how media coverage influences public perception of crime.

By launching this podcast, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office is providing a way for the public to gain a better understanding of the criminal justice system from multiple angles. District Attorney Diana Becton said, “I think podcasts about the kind of work our local government does — especially the District Attorney’s Office — will be beneficial in building trust by fostering stronger community relations through deep discussions about issues related to public safety.”

Cross-Examination is available now on Podbean, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and other podcast platforms.



Cross Examination CCDA podcast logo

