Hold your next event at Mehran Restaurant in Pittsburg

Owned by Antioch family and serving Indian and Pakistani Cuisine for 20 years

Welcome to Mehran Restaurant’s Banquet Facility, where we make your special events memorable with our all-inclusive services. Our banquet package offers everything you need for a seamless celebration, including:

Set-Up & Clean-Up: Let us handle the details so you can focus on enjoying your event.

Linen & Utensils: Beautifully arranged, with ivory tablecloths and Chiavari chairs, plus your choice of napkin color.

Food Service: Choose from our customizable menu Indian and Pakistani Cuisine. In addition, we also offer an American menu and would be open to discussing other options.

Projector & Screen: Perfect for slideshows and presentations to make your event even more special.

Cake Slicing & Serving

Facility Details

Small Hall: Up to 130 guests

Large Hall: Accommodates up to 200

Total Capacity – Up to 330 guests

In addition, Mehran Restaurant is a family-owned business and has been around for 20 years – a treasure located in Pittsburg serving Indian and Pakistani cuisine. We pride ourselves on our authentic flavors and love serving our community. We also do off-site catering to meet our customer’s needs.

Please call (415) 215-8695 for additional information and visit mehranrestaurant.com.

Mehran Restaurant is located at 3841 Railroad Avenue.

