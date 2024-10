Join us this Halloween for some fun at Antioch Wesleyan Church. We will have a bounce house, popcorn, trunks full of candy and time for you to come and enjoy.

Antioch Wesleyan Church is located at 2800 Sunset Lane in Antioch. For more information about the church, visit www.antiochwesleyan.com or the church’s Facebook page or call (925) 778-8056.