New corporal, four new Antioch police officers sworn in

New Antioch Police Corporal Matt Mulholland and new Officers Ali Kahlili, Jarred Flower, Cameron Mbanugo and Michael Drace are given their oaths of office by Interim Chief Brian Addington on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Brings force to 82 sworn

By Allen D. Payton

During a ceremony at the Antioch Police Facility on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, Interim Chief Brian Addington administered the oath of office to four new officers and a new corporal promoted from within the ranks. He introduced each of the five men, Corporal Matt Mulholland and Officers Ali Kahlili, Jarred Flower, Cameron Mbanugo and Michael Drace then read about their backgrounds.

“This isn’t something that was handed to you. Each of you have worked extremely hard…wearing the Antioch Police Department patch,” Addington said to them.

In attendance for the ceremony inside the Community Room were District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock, City Manager Bessie Scott, Economic Development Director Kwame Reed, Parks and Recreation Director Brad Helfenberger as well as department leaders and officers, as well as family members and friends.

New Corporal Matt Mulholland is pinned with his new badge by his wife, Samantha who gave him a congratulatory kiss.

Corporal Matt Mulholland

Addington shared the following about new Corporal Mulholland saying, “Matt began his law enforcement career at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in 2013. In seven years of service with ACSO he served as a classification and custodial deputy at the Santa Rita jail and a patrol deputy at the Eden Township and Tri Valley substations. Matt transferred to Antioch police department in 2020 and has been assigned to patrol. Throughout his career, Matt has been a field training officer, crisis negotiator, crime scene investigator, and a drug recognition expert. Matt is also a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve with 16 years of military service and is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom with a deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan. Matt enjoys the outdoors, attending concerts and sporting events, and is a lifelong 49er fan. Matt lives in Brentwood with his wife Samantha and daughter Savannah (in attendance).

Fun fact: Matt enjoys traveling and has been to 35 states and 20 countries.

About the new corporal Addington shared, “Our officers often turn to him for advice with stripes or not. He also serves on the board of our police union, as well.”

Mulholland’s wife Samantha pinned on his new badge.

See Facebook video of the new Antioch Police Corporal’s comments of appreciation.

New Officer Ali Khalili is pinned then kissed by his mother as Chief Brian Addington looks on.

Officer Ai Khalili – Police Trainee

About new Officer Khalili, the chief said, “Ali was born in Martinez and raised in Antioch. He graduated from Deer Valley High School in 2019. After graduating Deer Valley, he attended Los Medanos College and CSU Sacramento where he earned his Associate’s and Bachelor’s Degrees in Criminal Justice. Prior to becoming a trainee, he worked at the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff as a Student Intern for two years in the Emergency Services Division. Ali first joined the Antioch Police Department as a Police Explorer in 2017, where he stayed until 2023. Ali is fortunate and happy to be back at the department he considers home and is excited to begin!

Fun Fact: Ali has worked at three different Agencies, Contra Costa Community College District Police Department, Sacramento State Police Department, and the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.”

“We were fortunate to hire him. He just graduated from the Sacramento Sheriff Academy,” Addington added.

Khalili had his mother pin on his new badge.

See Facebook video of the new Antioch Officer’s comments.

New Officer Jarred Flower has his badge pinned on his uniform by Antioch Police Sgt. Price Kendall who commented about his struggle as Chief Addington smiles.

Officer Jarred Flower – Police Trainee

About new Officer Flower Addington said, “Jarred was born in Martinez and raised in Concord. He graduated from Mt. Diablo High School. After high school Jarred attended San Francisco State University from 2011 to 2019, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in History. In his free time Jarred enjoys playing airsoft, playing video games, and going to the shooting range. Jarred is excited and ready to go to the academy and begin working with APD.

Fun Fact: Jarred enjoys history documentaries.”

“We also sponsored him through the Sacramento County Police. He’s excited to be done with the academy,” the chief stated.

Flower asked Antioch Police Sgt. Price Kendall to pin on his badge.

See Facebook video of new Officer Flower’s comments.

New Officer Cameron Mbanugo is pinned by his mother.

Officer Cameron Mbanugo – Academy Graduate

About Officer Mbanugo the chief said, “Cameron was born in Martinez and raised in Vacaville. He attended and graduated from Vanden High School in Vacaville. Shortly after, he attended the Alameda County Police Academy and graduated on May 13, 2024. Cameron was influenced by his stepfather, who is with the BART Police, to become a police officer. On his free time, he enjoys travelling, hiking and shopping.

Fun fact: If Cameron was to move out of California, he would move to Puerto Rico.”

“We’re excited to have him join our ranks,” Addington added.

The new officer had his mother pin on his badge.

Side note, if his last name looks familiar to some Antioch residents, it’s because he is the nephew of local business owner Clifton Mbanugo of Clifton Creative Web. Their last name is pronounced, “Em-BON-uh-go”.

(Awaiting video of new Officer Mbanugo’s comments. Please check back later for the link).

Antioch Police Sgt. Price Kendall (right) responds to razzing from fellow APD leaders and officers for being asked to also pin on new Officer Michael Drace’s badge before fulfilling the request.

Officer Michael Drace – Lateral

About Officer Drace, Addington said, “Michael was born in Lodi and raised in Antioch and Oakley. He attended and graduated from Freedom High School (in Oakley) and during his senior year enlisted in the Marine Corps. Once he graduated high school, he left for the Marine Corps, where he served four years as an armorer, and was stationed in Twenty-Nine Palms, CA. He was honorably discharged from the Marines in 2022. He then attended the Alameda County Police Academy and graduated in 2023. He found his calling to be a police officer because of his service in the Marine Corps and the similar brotherhood. On his free time, he enjoys dirt biking, fishing, weightlifting, jiu-jitsu and spending time with his one-year-old daughter Stella.

Fun fact: Michael has a twin sister.

“He graduated from the academy with Antioch Officers who are close friends. He broke the bad news to the Pleasanton Police Department. Bad news for them good news for us, I think,” the chief shared with a smile.

Addington then asked Drace about his twin sister, “Does she want to be a police officer as well?” “No,” the new Antioch Police Officer said with a laugh.

Drace also asked Sgt. Kendall to pin on his badge, who was razzed about it by other Antioch PD leaders and officers in attendance.

After each had their badge pinned to their uniforms, the five men were given the opportunity to say a few words, thanking Addington for the opportunity and their families for their support.

See Facebook video of new Antioch Officer Drace’s comments.

New Corporal Mulholland (left) and the five new Antioch Police Officers take the IACP Oath of Honor on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

IACP Oath of Honor

Addington then spoke about the Oath of Honor, which he’s been having each of the new recruits and those promoted in leadership to take, this year.

“I had the opportunity this past weekend to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference,” the chief shared. “They asked all the sworn officers in the room to take the Oath of Honor.”

Addington then charged the five men, “To adhere to this oath and to live up to the highest ethical standards” and asked them, “Do each of you understand that?”

“Yes sir,” they all responded.

The chief then administered the IACP Oath of Honor.

Following the conclusion of the ceremony, the new corporal and officers gathered with their family, friends for photos, enjoyed refreshments and took tours of the Police Facility.

Addington later said that brings the Antioch Police force to 82 sworn officers. That’s out of 115 in the budget.



