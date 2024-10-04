Source: LMC

Feature 50th Anniversary Tribute Halftime Show

Pittsburg, Calif. – Los Medanos College (LMC) presents a special livestream production on CCTV of the Mustangs’ homecoming game against De Anza College Lions, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 from the Pittsburg Campus, 2700 E. Leland Road.

The livestream includes a half-time show that debuts a special 50th Anniversary Tribute with historic images, musical score by the LMC Jazz Band, introduction by Contra Costa County Supervisor Ken Carlson, and commentary by former President Peter Garcia, President Pamela Ralston, author and art history professor Nick Nabas, and others.

“This tribute showcases the heart and soul of LMC that has endured from the first day we swung open the doors to students,” President Pamela Ralston said. “It captures the arc of our success through memories and stories of our alumni, dedicated faculty and staff, and students.”

The tribute video, produced in partnership with Fallout Pictures, rounds out the homecoming game production, which includes a high-energy opener produced by CCTV’s Ronn Carter. The opener highlights the city of Pittsburg and its storied success as an economic driver for the East Bay. Gametime coverage also features announcing and color commentary by local sports broadcasters Tony Schultz and Dan Wall (an LMC alumnus), and contributions by LMC Experience student journalists Finn Atkin, Juan Cebreiros, and Lauren Gannod.

The homecoming game is Part II of a day of festivities that begins at the 11 a.m. party, hosted by legendary DJ Chuy Gomez of 102 Jams FM. The party will be held on the Pittsburg Campus in grassy area adjacent to Mustang Stadium.

For more information about LMC 50th Anniversary activities, visit www.losmedanos.edu/50th.

About Los Medanos College (LMC): LMC is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District, serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs, support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond. LMC’s Pittsburg Campus is located on 120 acres bordering Antioch, with an additional education center in Brentwood.



