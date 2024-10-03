Antioch residents warned of multiple mountain lion sightings

Mountain lion sighting in Antioch on Oct. 2, 2024. APD drone video screenshot

One, a juvenile, seen on north side of Hwy 4

By Antioch Animal Services

Antioch Animal Services posted the following announcement on their Facebook page Thursday morning:

10/2/24 @ 2040hrs Antioch Police Department responded to the 200 block of William Reed Drive for reports of a prowler heard in the back yard of a residence.

APD officers put their aerial drone up and were able to determine that a juvenile mountain lion (approximately the same size as the neighbor’s adult Rottweiler) was the cause of the noise coming from behind the home.

We have been getting an increased number of reports over the last month and it appears there may be at least two mountain lions being seen more frequently in the following residential areas;

9/8/24 ~ midnight & early am. Two reports on Bluecurl Ct / Bluebell Circle, in open space. (Hillcrest Park area).

9/18/24 ~ early am. One report on Tabora Dr / James Donlon Blvd in resident’s backyard drinking from pond. (James Donlon / Contra Loma area).

9/28/24 ~ early am. Bluecurl Ct / Bluebell Circle, in open space (Hillcrest Park area)

10/2/24 ~ early am. Eagleridge Dr / Eagleridge Park lurking near turkeys. (Near Mokelumne Trail)

10/2/24 ~ evening. William Reed Dr / G St in resident’s backyard.

Mountain lion attacks are uncommon and close encounters are usually rare in our area, but it is not unheard of to have mountain lion sightings in the vicinity of trails, easements or the open spaces throughout our City.

Chickens, cats and other pets will attract a big cat to your yard. Water sources that attract wildlife also attract the big kitties.

Please be vigilant.

Bring your pets in at night. Remove food that attracts community cats and wildlife, ensure trash and fallen fruits, etc. are picked up and not attracting critters.

If you experience an attack by a mountain lion, please call 911.

Sightings can be reported to us at antiochanimalservices@gmail.com and/or CA Fish & Wildlife askbdr@wildlife.ca.gov.



Mountain lion sighting – APD drone 10-02-24 AAS

