Joybound People & Pets will be setting up their rig outside of Antioch Animal Services on Tuesday, August 20th at 8am. This is first-come, first-served, spay/neuter services at affordable cost.

Please read all details as there are limitations on size / numbers of animals per household.

We advise getting here early!

Thank you to Joybound for this valuable service.

Antioch Animal Services is located next to the Antioch Police Facility at the corner of W. 2nd and L Streets in Rivertown.



Low-Cost Mobile Spay & Neuter Service Aug 20 & 27

